As of December 11, 2019, a total of 11 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Javiana have been reported from two states. The ill person from Minnesota traveled to New York City in the week before their illness.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from November 21, 2019, to November 28, 2019. Ill people range in age from 34 to 87 years, with a median age of 75. Fifty-five percent of ill people are female. Of 10 ill people with information available, 8 were hospitalized for their Salmonella infection. No deaths have been reported.

Epidemiologic and traceback evidence indicate that Fruit Luau cut fruit mix with cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, and grapes produced by Tailor Cut Produce of North Brunswick, New Jersey, is a likely source of this outbreak.

State and local public health officials are interviewing ill people to determine what they ate and other exposures in the week before their illness started. Five (83%) of six ill people reported eating cut fruit served in long-term care facilities, a hospital, or a hotel. State health officials collected records from the locations where ill people ate the fruit mix and determined that these facilities served Tailor Cut Produce Luau Mix as well as cut honeydew, cantaloupe, pineapple, and grapes.

