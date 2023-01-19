Epidemiologic and laboratory data show that enoki mushrooms are contaminated with Listeria and are making people sick. FDA found two strains of Listeria in an import sample of Utopia Foods brand enoki mushrooms. One strain is linked to the two illnesses that were already included in this outbreak, and the other strain is linked to one additional illness. Both strains are now included in this outbreak investigation.

Since the last update on November 22, 2022, one more illness has been linked to this outbreak. As of January 18, 2023, three people infected with the outbreak strains of Listeria have been reported from three states. Sick people’s samples were collected from October 3, 2022, to October 8, 2022.

Sick people range in age from 30 to 56 years, with a median of 42 years, and 66% are male. Two people are Hispanic, and one person is Asian. All three have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.

Two sick people reported eating enoki mushrooms or eating at restaurants with menu items containing enoki mushrooms. One patient did not report eating enoki mushrooms but reported shopping at various Asian grocery stores.

FDA found the outbreak strains of Listeria in an import sample of Utopia Foods brand enoki mushrooms.

Previously, in December 2022, Missouri state officials conducted routine sampling and found Listeria in a sample of Utopia Foods brand enoki mushrooms. The Listeria found in this sample was not the outbreak strains, and it was not linked to any reported Listeria illness in the United States. On December 13, 2022, Utopia Foods recalled these enoki mushrooms. On January 13, 2023, Utopia Foods expanded their recall of enoki mushrooms.

Do not eat, sell, or serve recalled enoki mushrooms. CDC also advises people who are pregnant, aged 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system to not eat any raw enoki mushrooms, even if they are not recalled. Instead, cook enoki mushrooms thoroughly before eating.

Listeria: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Listeria outbreaks. The Listeria lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Listeria and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $850 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Listeria lawyers have litigated Listeria cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as lettuce, polony, deli meat, cantaloupe, cheese, celery and milk.

If you or a family member became ill with a Listeria infection after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Listeria attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Additional Resources: