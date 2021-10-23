As this now 650 plus Salmonella outbreak grows, so do the recalls linked to the Salmonella-tainted onions grown in Mexico and distributed in the United States and Canada.

HelloFresh has been informed by one of its ingredient suppliers that it is conducting a voluntary recall of its onions due to the potential presence of salmonella bacteria. Please discard all onions received from July 7, 2021 through September 8, 2021.

We recommend disposing of onions received during the specified time period. Please note that onions received after September 8, 2021 are not affected by this recall. For further information on whether you have been impacted, please check the product codes, located on the bottom square of your box shipping label. Please see the photo provided below as reference for locating the product code.

Production Week Production Week Start Date HelloFresh Product Codes* 28 07/07/2021 2-7-14-19-21-25-AB 29 07/14/2021 2-5-8-9-16-19-21-22-23-24-25 30 07/21/2021 2-3-8-10-15-18-19-22-23 31 07/28/2021 2-4-5-8-15-19-20-22-24-AA 32 08/04/2021 1-2-3-5-9-11-15-17-19-25 33 08/11/2021 4-6-9-10-11-13-15-20 34 08/18/2021 2-3-6-8-10-14-16-22-23-24 35 08/25/2021 4-12-14-18-23-25-AA 36 09/01/2021 8-15-19-24

*Number sequence may vary

EveryPlate has been informed by one of its ingredient suppliers that it is conducting a voluntary recall of its onions due to the potential presence of salmonella bacteria. Please discard all onions received from July 7, 2021 through September 8, 2021. We recommend disposing of onions received during the specified time period. Please note that onions received after September 8, 2021 are not affected by this recall. For further information on whether you have been impacted, please check the product codes, located on the bottom square of your box shipping label. Please see the photo provided below as reference for locating the product code.

Production Week Production Week Start Date Product Codes* **Number sequence may vary 28 07/07/2021 82-83-86-88-89-91-92-94-95-96-97-99-100 29 07/14/2021 83-84-86-89-92-94-97 30 07/21/2021 84-88-89-90-91-92-94-98-99-100 31 07/28/2021 82-83-84-90-91-92-94-96-97-100 32 08/04/2021 81-82-84-90-92-95-98-99 33 08/11/2021 80-82-84-85-88-90-92-99 34 08/18/2021 82-84-85-87-88-90-92-97-98 35 08/25/2021 87-88-89-90-91-94-101 36 09/01/2021 82-83-89-93-94-96-98

*Number sequence may vary