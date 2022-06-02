Primary Jif peanut butter recalls

Secondary recalls – products containing a Jif peanut butter ingredient (USA)

  • A G Specialty Foods Inc(multiple food products containing Jif and Smuckers peanut butter: – May 27, 2022
  • Albanese Confectionery Group, Inc.(Albanese® Mini and Giant Peanut Butter Cups):– May 27, 2022
  • Albertsons Companies(11 store-prepared items):- May 21, 2022
  • Bix Produce Company(2 products containing Jif Creamy Peanut Butter To Go 1.5 oz. cup):- May 26, 2022
  • Cargill(multiple products containing peanut butter, sold at the Wilbur Chocolate Retail Store in Lititz, Pa. and online at Wilburbuds.com.):- May 23, 2022
  • Coblentz Chocolate Company(multiple peanut butter products):- May 24, 2022
  • Country Fresh(select fresh-cut fruit snack trays and fruit snack cups):- May 24, 2022
  • Euphoria Chocolate Company(Peanut Butter Classic Truffles, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways, and Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways) – May 27, 2022
  • Fresh Del Monte(fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products containing ready-to-eat Jif® peanut butter dip):- May 24, 2022
  • FSIS Public Health Notice(Super Asian Chicken Salad):- May 27, 2022
  • Fudgeamentals(several fudge products made with Jif Peanut Butter):- May 25, 2022
  • Garden Cut, LLC(Garden Cut products containing 0.750z Jif Peanut Butter Cup):- May 24, 2022
  • Giant(Store Brand Apples, Pretzels & Celery with Peanut Butter):- May 23, 2022
  • Giant Eagle, Inc.(3 stores in Pennsylvania; multiple bakery items containing peanut butter):- May 28, 2022
  • Martin’s(Store Brand Apples, Pretzels & Celery with Peanut Butter):- May 23, 2022
  • Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods Inc(Mary’s Harvest Celery Peanut Butter Cup G&G and Apple Peanut Butter Cup G&G):- May 24, 2022
  • Price Chopper(M32 Apples, Cheese and Pretzels with Peanut Butter Tray):- May 23, 2022
  • Safeway Fresh Foods(Quick Chek branded Apple and Peanut Butter Snack trays sold in New Jersey):- May 28, 2022
  • Taher Inc.(“Fresh Seasons Power Packs”):- May 24, 2022
  • Wawa(two products containing Jif Peanut Butter):- May 24, 2022
  • Wegmans(Wegmans Snack with Apple, Pretzels, Cheese and Peanut Butter):- May 22, 2022

