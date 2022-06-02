Primary Jif peanut butter recalls
- The JM Smucker Co. – US:– May 20, 2022
- The JM Smucker Co. – Canada:– May 21, 2022
- Rainbow Asset Limited – Hong Kong:- May 23, 2022
- Randy Ltd. – Israel:-May 23, 2022
- JDM Distributors – United Kingdom (England):-May 26, 2022
- DKSH South East Asia Pte. Ltd – Singapore:-May 24, 2022
- Ministry of Health – Malaysia:-May 30, 2022
Secondary recalls – products containing a Jif peanut butter ingredient (USA)
- A G Specialty Foods Inc(multiple food products containing Jif and Smuckers peanut butter: – May 27, 2022
- Albanese Confectionery Group, Inc.(Albanese® Mini and Giant Peanut Butter Cups):– May 27, 2022
- Albertsons Companies(11 store-prepared items):- May 21, 2022
- Bix Produce Company(2 products containing Jif Creamy Peanut Butter To Go 1.5 oz. cup):- May 26, 2022
- Cargill(multiple products containing peanut butter, sold at the Wilbur Chocolate Retail Store in Lititz, Pa. and online at Wilburbuds.com.):- May 23, 2022
- Coblentz Chocolate Company(multiple peanut butter products):- May 24, 2022
- Country Fresh(select fresh-cut fruit snack trays and fruit snack cups):- May 24, 2022
- Euphoria Chocolate Company(Peanut Butter Classic Truffles, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways, and Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways) – May 27, 2022
- Fresh Del Monte(fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products containing ready-to-eat Jif® peanut butter dip):- May 24, 2022
- FSIS Public Health Notice(Super Asian Chicken Salad):- May 27, 2022
- Fudgeamentals(several fudge products made with Jif Peanut Butter):- May 25, 2022
- Garden Cut, LLC(Garden Cut products containing 0.750z Jif Peanut Butter Cup):- May 24, 2022
- Giant(Store Brand Apples, Pretzels & Celery with Peanut Butter):- May 23, 2022
- Giant Eagle, Inc.(3 stores in Pennsylvania; multiple bakery items containing peanut butter):- May 28, 2022
- Martin’s(Store Brand Apples, Pretzels & Celery with Peanut Butter):- May 23, 2022
- Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods Inc(Mary’s Harvest Celery Peanut Butter Cup G&G and Apple Peanut Butter Cup G&G):- May 24, 2022
- Price Chopper(M32 Apples, Cheese and Pretzels with Peanut Butter Tray):- May 23, 2022
- Safeway Fresh Foods(Quick Chek branded Apple and Peanut Butter Snack trays sold in New Jersey):- May 28, 2022
- Taher Inc.(“Fresh Seasons Power Packs”):- May 24, 2022
- Wawa(two products containing Jif Peanut Butter):- May 24, 2022
- Wegmans(Wegmans Snack with Apple, Pretzels, Cheese and Peanut Butter):- May 22, 2022
