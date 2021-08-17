- Illnesses: 9 (3 new)
- Hospitalizations: 3 (1 new)
- Deaths: 0
- States: 4 (2 new)
- Recall: Yes
- Investigation status: Active
8/14/2021, Genji Pacific LLC., of Allentown, PA is voluntarily recalling 1490 packs of sushi containing cocktail shrimp for products purchased in the state of California only, in relation to the Shrimp recall expansion initiated by Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, due to potential salmonella contamination in frozen shrimp. The products are packed in clear lid containers, with labels indicating the product name, ingredients and best by date. The products can be identified with the Hand-Crafted date of 8/12/2021 and 8/13/2021 and Best By Date of 08/13/2021 and 08/14/2021 and the following UPCs:
Product List
|Item Name
|UPC
|12 PC Shrimp Tempura Kabuki Roll [BR]
|81244803670
|12 PC Shrimp Tempura Kabuki Roll [WR]
|81244803410
|12 PC Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll [WR]
|81244803385
|August Box of the Month NCA
|84003140261
|Double Shrimp BBQ Roll WR
|81244803204
|ONO SHRIMP POKE BOWL
|84003140699
|Rainbow Sushi Set [WR]
|81244803418
|Sept Box of The Month (NCA) WR
|84003140397
|Shrimp California Roll [BR]
|81244803702
|Shrimp California Roll [WR]
|81244803442
|Shrimp Summer Roll
|81282401393
|Spicy Shrimp California Roll [WR]
|81244803444
|Spicy Shrimp Inari 4 PC [WR]
|81244803399
|Spicy Shrimp Inari 4pc Kabuki [WR]
|81244803408
|Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll [WR]
|81244803443
|WOK ST SHRIMP VEGGIE LO MEIN P
|84003140247
|Wok st. Shrimp Lo Mein
|84003140405
Products were sold from Genji Sushi counters inside Whole Foods Market stores at the following locations:
- 3000 Telegraph Ave Berkeley CA 94705
- 390 Coddingtown Mall Santa Rosa CA 95401
- 3502 Mt. Diablo Blvd. Lafayette CA 94549
- 414 Miller Ave Mill Valley CA 94941
- 790 De Long Avenue Novato CA 94945-7005
- 621 E. Washington St Petaluma CA 94952
- 340 Third St San Rafael CA 94901
- 1181 Yulupa Ave Santa Rosa CA 95405
- 6910 McKinley St Sebastopol CA 95472
- 3111 Mowry Avenue Fremont CA 94538
- 1025 Gilman Street Berkeley CA 94710
- 230 Bay Place Oakland CA 94612
- 774 Emerson St Palo Alto CA 94301
- 5200 Dublin Blvd. Dublin CA 94568
- 1010 Park Place San Mateo CA 94403
- 100 Sunset Drive San Ramon CA 94583
- 1333 Newell Ave Walnut Creek CA 94596
- 2941 Ygnacio Valley Rd Walnut Creek CA 94598
- 731 East Blithedale Mill Valley CA 94941
- 2001 Market Street San Francisco CA 94114
- 1765 California St San Francisco CA 94109
- 690 Stanyan Street San Francisco CA 94117-3305
- 3950 24th Street San Francisco CA 94114
- 1150 Ocean Ave San Francisco CA 94112
- 450 Rhode Island St San Francisco CA 94107
- 399 4th Street San Francisco CA 94107
- 1146 Blossom Hill Rd San Jose CA 95118
- 1690 South Bascom Ave Campbell CA 95008
- 4800 El Camino Real Los Altos CA 94022
- 15980 Los Gatos Blvd Los Gatos CA 95032
- 1250 Jefferson Ave Redwood City CA 94062
- 2732 Augustine Drive Suite 1600 Santa Clara CA 95054
- 20955 Stevens Creek Blvd Cupertino CA 95014
- 777 The Alameda San Jose CA 95126
- 1710 41st Avenue Capitola CA 95010
- 650 W. Shaw Ave. Fresno CA 93704
- 800 Del Monte Center Monterey CA 93940
- 911 Soquel Ave Santa Cruz CA 95062
- 270 Palladio Parkway Folsom CA 95630
- 3682 Bel Aire Plaza Napa CA 94558
- 6139 S. Virginia Street Reno CA 89502
- 1001 Galleria Blvd. Roseville CA 95678
- 4315 Arden Way Sacramento CA 95864
- 201 W. Napa St Sonoma CA 95476
- 3600 Lake Tahoe Blvd. South Lake Tahoe CA 96150
The recall was initiated after Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd expanded their recall to a particular Lot of frozen shrimp received by Mai Sushi at some of our California locations.
8/14/2021, Mai Cuisine Inc., of Allentown, PA is voluntarily recalling 67 packs of 12pc Shrimp Tempura Kabuki Roll WR purchased in the state of California only in relation to the Shrimp recall expansion initiated by Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, due to potential salmonella contamination in frozen shrimp.
The products are packed in clear lid containers, with labels indicating the product name, ingredients and best by date. The products can be identified with the Hand-Crafted date of 8/12/2021 and 8/13/2021 and Best By Date of 08/13/2021 and 08/14/2021 and the following UPCs:
- 12pc Shrimp Tempura Kabuki Roll WR UPC 8 4003140626 2.
Products were sold from Mai Sushi counters inside Target stores in northern California at the following locations:
|Store Name
|Address
|T2767 Oakland-Emeryville
|1555 40th Street, Emeryville, CA 94608
|T2829 Alameda
|2700 Fifth Street, Alameda, CA 94501
|T3201 San Francisco CBD East
|225 Bush St, San Francisco, CA 94104
|T2766 San Francisco Central
|789 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103
|T3267 Berkeley Univ Ave
|1414 University Ave, Berkeley, CA 94702
|T3202 Berkeley Central
|2187 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA 94704
|T3240 Marin City
|180 Donahue St, Sausalito, CA 94965
|T3297 SF Folsom and 13th St
|1690 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA 94103
|T3330 Oakland Broadway & 27th
|2650 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612
|T3353 Daly City Westlake
|100 Westlake Center, Daly City, CA 94015
|T1926 Albany
|1057 Eastshore Hwy, Albany, CA 94710
|T1122 San Mateo Fashion Island
|2220 Bridgepointe Pkwy, San Mateo, CA 94404
|T1054 Tanforan
|1150 El Camino Real, San Bruno, CA 94066
|T1407 Daly City Serramonte
|133 Serramonte Ctr, Daly City, CA 94015
|T0320 Colma
|5001 Junipero Serra Blvd, Colma, CA 94014
|T3264 San Francisco Stonestown
|233 Winston Dr, San Francisco, CA 94132
The recall was initiated after Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd expanded their recall to a particular Lot of frozen shrimp received by Mai Sushi at some of our California locations.
8/14/2021, Mai Franchising Inc., of Allentown, PA is voluntarily recalling 103 packs of sushi containing cocktail shrimp for products purchased in the state of California only.in relation to the Shrimp recall expansion initiated by Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, due to potential salmonella contamination in frozen shrimp.
The products are packed in clear lid containers, with labels indicating the product name, ingredients and best by date. The products can be identified with the Hand-Crafted date of 8/12/2021 and 8/13/2021 and Best By Date of 08/13/2021 and 08/14/2021 and the following UPCs:
|Name
|UPC
|SPICY SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
|81282401109
|SPECIAL ROLL SUPER SET 16PC
|81282401129
|CHEF’S ASSORTED NIGIRI 6PC
|81282401130
|SCORPION ROLL
|81282401138
|BR SPECIAL ROLL SUPER SET 16PC
|81282401203
|COOKED VARIETY PACK
|81282401349
|SHRIMP MANGO FRESH ROLL
|81282401374
Products were sold from Mai Sushi counters inside New Leaf Community Market stores in northern California at the following locations:
|Store Name
|Address
|New Leaf Market – Capitola
|1210 41st Avenue, Capitola, CA 95010
|New Leaf Market – Evergreen
|5667 Silver Creek Valley Road, San Jose, CA 95138
|New Leaf Market – Halfmoon Bay
|150 San Metro Road, half Moon Bay, CA 94019
|New Leaf Market – Pacific
|1134 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
|New Leaf Market – Santa Cruz
|1101 Fair Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
The recall was initiated after Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd expanded their recall to a particular Lot of frozen shrimp received by Mai Sushi at some of our California locations.
Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, is voluntarily expanding a prior recall issued on June 25,2021 to include certain consignments of various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled, deveined, shrimp (with some packaged with cocktail sauce) sold in various unit sizes, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The frozen shrimp products were distributed nationwide from November 2020 to May 2021.
The affected product details in the expansion are as below:
|Product Description
|Unit Size
|Container
Description
|Storage
Instructions
|Code
|Expiration Date
|BIG RIVER, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF
|2 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|10.02.2022, 10.03.2022, 10.05.2022
|10/02/2022, 10/03/2022, 10/05/2022
|365, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF
|2 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|91AS/18HN/201D, 91AS/19HN/202A, 91AS/28YN/272A, 91AS/30YN/274
|04/18/2022, 04/19/2022, 06/28/2022, 06/30/2022
|AHOLD, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF
|1 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|AQ-23-2950-1, AQ-23-2960-1, AQ-23-3380-1, AQ-23-3390-1, AQ-23-3520-1, AQ-23-3530-1
|10/21/2022, 10/22/2022, 12/03/2022, 12/04/2022, 12/17/2022, 12/18/2022
|AHOLD, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF
|2 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|AQ-23-2930-1, AQ-23-2940-1, AQ-23-3180-1, AQ-23-3200-1, AQ-23-3450-1, AQ-23-3470-1
|10/19/2022, 10/20/2022, 11/13/2022, 11/15/2022, 12/10/2022, 12/12/2022
|CENSEA, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF
|2 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|140323D, 140324D, 140325D, 140326D, 140329D, 140330D, 140331D, 140332D
|11/18/2022, 11/19/2022, 11/20/2022, 11/21/2022, 11/24/2022, 11/25/2022, 11/26/2022, 11/27/2022
|COS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce
|16 OZ.
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|91AS/12HN/195C, 91AS/13HN/196A, 91AS/26YN/270C, 91AS/27YN/271B
|10/11/2022, 10/12/2022, 12/25/2022, 12/26/2022
|CWNO BRAND, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF
|7 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|91AS/08YN/252D, 91AS/10YN/254A, 91AS/13YN/257D, 91AS/14YN/258C, 91AS/21YN/265A, 91AS/22YN/266A
|03/08/2022, 03/10/2022, 03/13/2022, 03/14/2022, 03/21/2022, 03/22/2022
|FIRST STREET, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF
|2 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|1879-03291, 1879-03301
|11/23/2022, 11/24/2022
|Nature’s Promise, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF
|12 OZ.
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|EF AVF 0061 1
|07/05/2022
|HARBOR BANKS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF
|2 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|02572 0328 10, 02572 0353 10, 02572 0358 10
|11/23/2022, 12/18/2022, 12/23/2022
|HARBOR BANKS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF
|2 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|02572 0329 10
|11/24/2022
|HOS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF
|2 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|46002310, 49002310, 58002310, 61002310
|10/16/2022, 10/17/2022
|HOS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF
|2 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|61002300, 70002300
|10/17/2022
|MEIJER, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF
|1 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|28520 49485, 28620 49485, 32320 50738, 32420 50738, 33420 50739, 33520 50739
|10/10/2022, 10/11/2022, 11/17/2022, 11/18/2022, 11/28/2022, 11/29/2022
|MEIJER, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce
|10 OZ.
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|91AS/09HN/192C, 91AS/10HN/193A, 91AS/21HN/204D, 91AS/13YN/257B, 91AS/31YN/275B
|10/08/2022, 10/09/2022, 10/20/2022, 12/12/2022, 12/30/2022
|MEIJER, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce
|16 OZ.
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|91AS/22HN/205B, 91AS/14YN/258, 91AS/01TP/276A
|10/21/2022, 12/13/2022, 12/31/2022
|MEIJER, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce
|20 OZ.
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|91AS/22HN/205B, 91AS/14YN/258, 91AS/01TP/276A
|10/21/2022, 12/13/2022, 12/31/2022
|COS,Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF
|2 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|91AS/07TP/282B
|01/06/2023
|SANDBAR, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF
|2 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|AVF 29220 EF, AVF 29320 EF, 91AS/11YN/255B, 91AS/14YN/258D, 91AS/28YN/272B, 91AS/29YN/273A, 91AS/31YN/275C, 91AS/01TP/276C, 91AS/12TP/287C, 91AS/13TP/288A
|10/17/2022, 10/18/2022, 12/10/2022, 12/13/2022, 12/27/2022, 12/28/2022, 12/30/2022, 12/31/2022, 01/11/2023, 01/12/2023
|SEA COVE, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF
|2 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|27296-20-316, 27296-20-317
|11/10/2022, 11/11/2022
|SEA COVE, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF
|1 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|27296-20-318, 27296-20-320
|11/12/2022, 11/14/2022
|WATERFRONT BISTRO, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce
|16 OZ.
|Polythene Trays
|Frozen
|20277, 20278, 20282, 20283, 20294, 20295, 20342, 20344, 20346, 20347, 20357, 20358, 20365, 21003, 21005, 21006, 21007, 21008, 21009, 21010, 21011, 21013
|10/02/2022, 10/03/2022, 10/07/2022, 10/08/2022, 10/19/2022, 10/20/2022, 12/06/2022, 12/08/2022, 12/10/2022, 12/11/2022, 12/21/2022, 12/22/2022, 12/29/2022, 01/02/2023, 01/04/2023, 01/05/2023, 01/06/2023, 01/07/2023, 01/08/2023, 01/09/2023, 01/10/2023, 01/12/2023
|WELLSLEYFARMS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce
|40 OZ.
|Polythene Trays
|Frozen
|91AS/01HN/184A, 91AS/04HN/187E
|09/30/2023, 10/03/2022
|WFNOBRANDS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce
|40 OZ.
|Polythene Trays
|Frozen
|91AS/31YN/275, 91AS/01TP/276
|06/30/2022, 07/01/2023
|HANNAFORD,Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF
|1 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|AVF 00721 EF, AVF 00821 EF, AVF 00921 EF
|12/28/2022, 12/29/2022, 12/30/2022
|FOODLION,Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF
|1 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|AVF 00821 EF, AVF 00921 EF, AVF 01021 EF
|12/29/2022, 12/30/2022, 12/31/2022
Products not bearing these codes are not affected by or involved in this recall. There have been 9 reports of Salmonella-related illness to date associated with these cooked shrimp distributions. The company has taken several preventive steps and initiatives to eliminate potential for future contaminations.