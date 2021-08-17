Illnesses: 9 (3 new)

Hospitalizations: 3 (1 new)

Deaths: 0

States: 4 (2 new)

Recall: Yes

Investigation status: Active

8/14/2021, Genji Pacific LLC., of Allentown, PA is voluntarily recalling 1490 packs of sushi containing cocktail shrimp for products purchased in the state of California only, in relation to the Shrimp recall expansion initiated by Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, due to potential salmonella contamination in frozen shrimp. The products are packed in clear lid containers, with labels indicating the product name, ingredients and best by date. The products can be identified with the Hand-Crafted date of 8/12/2021 and 8/13/2021 and Best By Date of 08/13/2021 and 08/14/2021 and the following UPCs:

Product List

Item Name UPC 12 PC Shrimp Tempura Kabuki Roll [BR] 81244803670 12 PC Shrimp Tempura Kabuki Roll [WR] 81244803410 12 PC Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll [WR] 81244803385 August Box of the Month NCA 84003140261 Double Shrimp BBQ Roll WR 81244803204 ONO SHRIMP POKE BOWL 84003140699 Rainbow Sushi Set [WR] 81244803418 Sept Box of The Month (NCA) WR 84003140397 Shrimp California Roll [BR] 81244803702 Shrimp California Roll [WR] 81244803442 Shrimp Summer Roll 81282401393 Spicy Shrimp California Roll [WR] 81244803444 Spicy Shrimp Inari 4 PC [WR] 81244803399 Spicy Shrimp Inari 4pc Kabuki [WR] 81244803408 Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll [WR] 81244803443 WOK ST SHRIMP VEGGIE LO MEIN P 84003140247 Wok st. Shrimp Lo Mein 84003140405

Products were sold from Genji Sushi counters inside Whole Foods Market stores at the following locations:

3000 Telegraph Ave Berkeley CA 94705

390 Coddingtown Mall Santa Rosa CA 95401

3502 Mt. Diablo Blvd. Lafayette CA 94549

414 Miller Ave Mill Valley CA 94941

790 De Long Avenue Novato CA 94945-7005

621 E. Washington St Petaluma CA 94952

340 Third St San Rafael CA 94901

1181 Yulupa Ave Santa Rosa CA 95405

6910 McKinley St Sebastopol CA 95472

3111 Mowry Avenue Fremont CA 94538

1025 Gilman Street Berkeley CA 94710

230 Bay Place Oakland CA 94612

774 Emerson St Palo Alto CA 94301

5200 Dublin Blvd. Dublin CA 94568

1010 Park Place San Mateo CA 94403

100 Sunset Drive San Ramon CA 94583

1333 Newell Ave Walnut Creek CA 94596

2941 Ygnacio Valley Rd Walnut Creek CA 94598

731 East Blithedale Mill Valley CA 94941

2001 Market Street San Francisco CA 94114

1765 California St San Francisco CA 94109

690 Stanyan Street San Francisco CA 94117-3305

3950 24th Street San Francisco CA 94114

1150 Ocean Ave San Francisco CA 94112

450 Rhode Island St San Francisco CA 94107

399 4th Street San Francisco CA 94107

1146 Blossom Hill Rd San Jose CA 95118

1690 South Bascom Ave Campbell CA 95008

4800 El Camino Real Los Altos CA 94022

15980 Los Gatos Blvd Los Gatos CA 95032

1250 Jefferson Ave Redwood City CA 94062

2732 Augustine Drive Suite 1600 Santa Clara CA 95054

20955 Stevens Creek Blvd Cupertino CA 95014

777 The Alameda San Jose CA 95126

1710 41st Avenue Capitola CA 95010

650 W. Shaw Ave. Fresno CA 93704

800 Del Monte Center Monterey CA 93940

911 Soquel Ave Santa Cruz CA 95062

270 Palladio Parkway Folsom CA 95630

3682 Bel Aire Plaza Napa CA 94558

6139 S. Virginia Street Reno CA 89502

1001 Galleria Blvd. Roseville CA 95678

4315 Arden Way Sacramento CA 95864

201 W. Napa St Sonoma CA 95476

3600 Lake Tahoe Blvd. South Lake Tahoe CA 96150

The recall was initiated after Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd expanded their recall to a particular Lot of frozen shrimp received by Mai Sushi at some of our California locations.

8/14/2021, Mai Cuisine Inc., of Allentown, PA is voluntarily recalling 67 packs of 12pc Shrimp Tempura Kabuki Roll WR purchased in the state of California only in relation to the Shrimp recall expansion initiated by Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, due to potential salmonella contamination in frozen shrimp.

The products are packed in clear lid containers, with labels indicating the product name, ingredients and best by date. The products can be identified with the Hand-Crafted date of 8/12/2021 and 8/13/2021 and Best By Date of 08/13/2021 and 08/14/2021 and the following UPCs:

12pc Shrimp Tempura Kabuki Roll WR UPC 8 4003140626 2.

Products were sold from Mai Sushi counters inside Target stores in northern California at the following locations:

Store Name Address T2767 Oakland-Emeryville 1555 40th Street, Emeryville, CA 94608 T2829 Alameda 2700 Fifth Street, Alameda, CA 94501 T3201 San Francisco CBD East 225 Bush St, San Francisco, CA 94104 T2766 San Francisco Central 789 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103 T3267 Berkeley Univ Ave 1414 University Ave, Berkeley, CA 94702 T3202 Berkeley Central 2187 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA 94704 T3240 Marin City 180 Donahue St, Sausalito, CA 94965 T3297 SF Folsom and 13th St 1690 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA 94103 T3330 Oakland Broadway & 27th 2650 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612 T3353 Daly City Westlake 100 Westlake Center, Daly City, CA 94015 T1926 Albany 1057 Eastshore Hwy, Albany, CA 94710 T1122 San Mateo Fashion Island 2220 Bridgepointe Pkwy, San Mateo, CA 94404 T1054 Tanforan 1150 El Camino Real, San Bruno, CA 94066 T1407 Daly City Serramonte 133 Serramonte Ctr, Daly City, CA 94015 T0320 Colma 5001 Junipero Serra Blvd, Colma, CA 94014 T3264 San Francisco Stonestown 233 Winston Dr, San Francisco, CA 94132

The recall was initiated after Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd expanded their recall to a particular Lot of frozen shrimp received by Mai Sushi at some of our California locations.

8/14/2021, Mai Franchising Inc., of Allentown, PA is voluntarily recalling 103 packs of sushi containing cocktail shrimp for products purchased in the state of California only.in relation to the Shrimp recall expansion initiated by Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, due to potential salmonella contamination in frozen shrimp.

The products are packed in clear lid containers, with labels indicating the product name, ingredients and best by date. The products can be identified with the Hand-Crafted date of 8/12/2021 and 8/13/2021 and Best By Date of 08/13/2021 and 08/14/2021 and the following UPCs:

Name UPC SPICY SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL 81282401109 SPECIAL ROLL SUPER SET 16PC 81282401129 CHEF’S ASSORTED NIGIRI 6PC 81282401130 SCORPION ROLL 81282401138 BR SPECIAL ROLL SUPER SET 16PC 81282401203 COOKED VARIETY PACK 81282401349 SHRIMP MANGO FRESH ROLL 81282401374

Products were sold from Mai Sushi counters inside New Leaf Community Market stores in northern California at the following locations:

Store Name Address New Leaf Market – Capitola 1210 41st Avenue, Capitola, CA 95010 New Leaf Market – Evergreen 5667 Silver Creek Valley Road, San Jose, CA 95138 New Leaf Market – Halfmoon Bay 150 San Metro Road, half Moon Bay, CA 94019 New Leaf Market – Pacific 1134 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 New Leaf Market – Santa Cruz 1101 Fair Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

The recall was initiated after Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd expanded their recall to a particular Lot of frozen shrimp received by Mai Sushi at some of our California locations.

Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, is voluntarily expanding a prior recall issued on June 25,2021 to include certain consignments of various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled, deveined, shrimp (with some packaged with cocktail sauce) sold in various unit sizes, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The frozen shrimp products were distributed nationwide from November 2020 to May 2021.

The affected product details in the expansion are as below:

Product Description Unit Size Container

Description Storage

Instructions Code Expiration Date BIG RIVER, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF 2 LB Printed Polythene

Pouch Frozen 10.02.2022, 10.03.2022, 10.05.2022 10/02/2022, 10/03/2022, 10/05/2022 365, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF 2 LB Printed Polythene

Pouch Frozen 91AS/18HN/201D, 91AS/19HN/202A, 91AS/28YN/272A, 91AS/30YN/274 04/18/2022, 04/19/2022, 06/28/2022, 06/30/2022 AHOLD, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF 1 LB Printed Polythene

Pouch Frozen AQ-23-2950-1, AQ-23-2960-1, AQ-23-3380-1, AQ-23-3390-1, AQ-23-3520-1, AQ-23-3530-1 10/21/2022, 10/22/2022, 12/03/2022, 12/04/2022, 12/17/2022, 12/18/2022 AHOLD, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF 2 LB Printed Polythene

Pouch Frozen AQ-23-2930-1, AQ-23-2940-1, AQ-23-3180-1, AQ-23-3200-1, AQ-23-3450-1, AQ-23-3470-1 10/19/2022, 10/20/2022, 11/13/2022, 11/15/2022, 12/10/2022, 12/12/2022 CENSEA, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF 2 LB Printed Polythene

Pouch Frozen 140323D, 140324D, 140325D, 140326D, 140329D, 140330D, 140331D, 140332D 11/18/2022, 11/19/2022, 11/20/2022, 11/21/2022, 11/24/2022, 11/25/2022, 11/26/2022, 11/27/2022 COS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce 16 OZ. Printed Polythene

Pouch Frozen 91AS/12HN/195C, 91AS/13HN/196A, 91AS/26YN/270C, 91AS/27YN/271B 10/11/2022, 10/12/2022, 12/25/2022, 12/26/2022 CWNO BRAND, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF 7 LB Printed Polythene

Pouch Frozen 91AS/08YN/252D, 91AS/10YN/254A, 91AS/13YN/257D, 91AS/14YN/258C, 91AS/21YN/265A, 91AS/22YN/266A 03/08/2022, 03/10/2022, 03/13/2022, 03/14/2022, 03/21/2022, 03/22/2022 FIRST STREET, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF 2 LB Printed Polythene

Pouch Frozen 1879-03291, 1879-03301 11/23/2022, 11/24/2022 Nature’s Promise, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF 12 OZ. Printed Polythene

Pouch Frozen EF AVF 0061 1 07/05/2022 HARBOR BANKS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF 2 LB Printed Polythene

Pouch Frozen 02572 0328 10, 02572 0353 10, 02572 0358 10 11/23/2022, 12/18/2022, 12/23/2022 HARBOR BANKS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF 2 LB Printed Polythene

Pouch Frozen 02572 0329 10 11/24/2022 HOS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF 2 LB Printed Polythene

Pouch Frozen 46002310, 49002310, 58002310, 61002310 10/16/2022, 10/17/2022 HOS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF 2 LB Printed Polythene

Pouch Frozen 61002300, 70002300 10/17/2022 MEIJER, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF 1 LB Printed Polythene

Pouch Frozen 28520 49485, 28620 49485, 32320 50738, 32420 50738, 33420 50739, 33520 50739 10/10/2022, 10/11/2022, 11/17/2022, 11/18/2022, 11/28/2022, 11/29/2022 MEIJER, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce 10 OZ. Printed Polythene

Pouch Frozen 91AS/09HN/192C, 91AS/10HN/193A, 91AS/21HN/204D, 91AS/13YN/257B, 91AS/31YN/275B 10/08/2022, 10/09/2022, 10/20/2022, 12/12/2022, 12/30/2022 MEIJER, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce 16 OZ. Printed Polythene

Pouch Frozen 91AS/22HN/205B, 91AS/14YN/258, 91AS/01TP/276A 10/21/2022, 12/13/2022, 12/31/2022 MEIJER, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce 20 OZ. Printed Polythene

Pouch Frozen 91AS/22HN/205B, 91AS/14YN/258, 91AS/01TP/276A 10/21/2022, 12/13/2022, 12/31/2022 COS,Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF 2 LB Printed Polythene

Pouch Frozen 91AS/07TP/282B 01/06/2023 SANDBAR, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF 2 LB Printed Polythene

Pouch Frozen AVF 29220 EF, AVF 29320 EF, 91AS/11YN/255B, 91AS/14YN/258D, 91AS/28YN/272B, 91AS/29YN/273A, 91AS/31YN/275C, 91AS/01TP/276C, 91AS/12TP/287C, 91AS/13TP/288A 10/17/2022, 10/18/2022, 12/10/2022, 12/13/2022, 12/27/2022, 12/28/2022, 12/30/2022, 12/31/2022, 01/11/2023, 01/12/2023 SEA COVE, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF 2 LB Printed Polythene

Pouch Frozen 27296-20-316, 27296-20-317 11/10/2022, 11/11/2022 SEA COVE, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF 1 LB Printed Polythene

Pouch Frozen 27296-20-318, 27296-20-320 11/12/2022, 11/14/2022 WATERFRONT BISTRO, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce 16 OZ. Polythene Trays Frozen 20277, 20278, 20282, 20283, 20294, 20295, 20342, 20344, 20346, 20347, 20357, 20358, 20365, 21003, 21005, 21006, 21007, 21008, 21009, 21010, 21011, 21013 10/02/2022, 10/03/2022, 10/07/2022, 10/08/2022, 10/19/2022, 10/20/2022, 12/06/2022, 12/08/2022, 12/10/2022, 12/11/2022, 12/21/2022, 12/22/2022, 12/29/2022, 01/02/2023, 01/04/2023, 01/05/2023, 01/06/2023, 01/07/2023, 01/08/2023, 01/09/2023, 01/10/2023, 01/12/2023 WELLSLEYFARMS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce 40 OZ. Polythene Trays Frozen 91AS/01HN/184A, 91AS/04HN/187E 09/30/2023, 10/03/2022 WFNOBRANDS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce 40 OZ. Polythene Trays Frozen 91AS/31YN/275, 91AS/01TP/276 06/30/2022, 07/01/2023 HANNAFORD,Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF 1 LB Printed Polythene

Pouch Frozen AVF 00721 EF, AVF 00821 EF, AVF 00921 EF 12/28/2022, 12/29/2022, 12/30/2022 FOODLION,Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF 1 LB Printed Polythene

Pouch Frozen AVF 00821 EF, AVF 00921 EF, AVF 01021 EF 12/29/2022, 12/30/2022, 12/31/2022

Products not bearing these codes are not affected by or involved in this recall. There have been 9 reports of Salmonella-related illness to date associated with these cooked shrimp distributions. The company has taken several preventive steps and initiatives to eliminate potential for future contaminations.