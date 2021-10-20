In June 2021, several Maquoketa, Iowa children were reported receiving care at University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City after developing serious complications from E. coli. But local health officials have still not yet identified the source. The Jackson County Health Department, through Genesis VNA, is working to determine what might have caused the outbreak. Community Health Manager Michele Cullen last said that this process involves contact tracing, but a source has not yet been identified.

In August 2012, Jackson County Public Health in Oregon reported that it was investigating an unusually high number of Shiga toxin- producing Escherichia coli (STEC) cases. Since August 1, 2021, 14 cases have been reported to Jackson County, and 10 (71%) of these cases have been hospitalized. To date no source has been identified.

And now this week, Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services reports that ten Kentuckians recently tested positive with a strain of E. coli O157:H7. Of the cases, two individuals developed a rare but serious condition called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). Public health investigators have not yet identified the source of the outbreak but have noted that some sort of food distribution is likely.

