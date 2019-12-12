Update of illnesses in the US should be out today as well.

As of December 11, 2019, there are 24 cases of E. coli O157 illness linked to this outbreak in the following provinces: Ontario (11), Quebec (3), New Brunswick (4), Nova Scotia (4), Prince Edward Island (1), and Newfoundland and Labrador (1). Individuals became sick between November 5 and November 23, 2019. Six individuals have been hospitalized, including one person who developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure. No deaths have been reported. Individuals who became ill are between 3 and 73 years of age. The majority of cases (67%) are female.

The collaborative outbreak investigation was initiated because of an increase in reports of E. coli O157 illnesses in Canada.

It is possible that more recent illnesses may be reported in the outbreak because of the period between when a person becomes ill and when the illness is reported to public health officials. For this outbreak, the illness reporting period is between three and four weeks.

The U.S. CDC is also investigating an outbreak of E. coli O157 illnesses that have a similar genetic fingerprint to illnesses reported in this outbreak. The U.S. has also identified Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kits as a likely source of their outbreak and issued advice to American consumers, retailers, and restaurants.

The Canadian and U.S. investigations are ongoing to determine which ingredient in the chopped salad kit may have been contaminated. Romaine lettuce is one of the ingredients in the salad kit, but more information is needed to determine if this outbreak is related to a current outbreak linked to romaine lettuce from the Salinas, California growing region. The E. coli strain identified in this outbreak is different from the E. coli strain identified in the illnesses linked to romaine lettuce from Salinas, California.

