I like all the transparency, but who is the grower?

According to the FDA, Based on the information indicating that ill people in Maryland were exposed to romaine lettuce harvested in Salinas, California, FDA, with the assistance of staff from the California Department of Public Health and the California Department of Food and Agriculture, immediately deployed investigators to three farms in the Salinas area that were identified based on the traceback investigation.

FDA continues to actively investigate the cause of this outbreak. Additionally, FDA is investigating two other E. coli outbreaks, each caused by strains that are different from each other and different from the larger outbreak. One of the additional outbreaks, in Washington state, is linked to romaine lettuce, and the other outbreak, with cases in the U.S. and Canada, is linked to Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kits. As part of these investigations, FDA and state partners are conducting traceback investigations to trace romaine exposures to the source.

Currently, the tracebacks on all three outbreaks have identified a common grower in Salinas. FDA, CDC, and California partners are deploying a team to conduct new investigations at several ranches used by this grower as we try to identify the source of the contamination.

