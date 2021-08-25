Since the outbreak was announced, Marler Clark has been contacted by families of two Mississippi children who remain hospitalized due to acute kidney failure and the families of Alabama and Louisiana children also stricken by E. coli O157:H7. We have filed 3 lawsuits in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

On August 9th, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced it had identified several cases of E. coli O157 infection associated with use of the swimming pool and/or splashpad at the Jellystone Park Camp Resort-Yogi on the Lake in Pelahatchie, Miss.

The cases identified so far have exposure dates on the weekend of July 30th through August 1st, but additional exposures may have occurred through August 9, 2021. The pool and splashpad were closed on August 9, 2021.

This is an evolving situation and MSDH is conducting an ongoing investigation to identify any additional cases.

Individuals who were swimming in the pool or splashpad at Yogi on the Lake in Pelahatchie between July 30 and August 9 should monitor for symptoms of stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting and fever. Consult a healthcare provider immediately if you do have symptoms and tell your provider about your exposure.

First Federal E. coli Lawsuit – 2021.8.17_Braud v. Great Escapes

First State Court E. coli Lawsuit – [2] Complaint – Neely

Second Federal E. coli Lawsuit – Filed Complaint – Jordan

E. coli: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of E. coli outbreaks and hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). The E. coli lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of E. coli and other foodborne illness infections and have recovered over $800 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our E. coli lawyers have litigated E. coli and HUS cases stemming from outbreaks traced to ground beef, raw milk, lettuce, spinach, sprouts, and other food products. The law firm has brought E. coli lawsuits against such companies as Jack in the Box, Dole, ConAgra, Cargill, and Jimmy John’s. We have proudly represented such victims as Brianne Kiner, Stephanie Smith and Linda Rivera.

If you or a family member became ill with an E. coli infection or HUS after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark E. coli attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Additional Resources