Salmonella is one of the most common intestinal infections in the United States. Salmonellosis (the disease caused by Salmonella) is the second most common foodborne illness.
It is estimated that:
- 1.4 million cases of salmonellosis occur each year in the U.S.
- 95% of those cases are foodborne-related
- Approximately 220 of each 1000 cases result in hospitalization and eight of every 1000 cases result in death
- About 500 to 1,000 or 31% of all food-related deaths are caused by Salmonella infections each year
Salmonella infection occurs when the bacteria are ingested, typically from food derived from infected food-animals, but it can also occur by ingesting the feces of an infected animal or person. Food sources include raw or undercooked eggs/egg products, raw milk or raw milk products, contaminated water, meat and meat products, and poultry. Raw fruits and vegetables contaminated during slicing have been implicated in several salmonella outbreaks.
