On May 12, 2021, The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced a multi-county outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 that began as a Public Health-Seattle & King County investigation involving several children with E. coli. The outbreak is likely linked to PCC Community Market brand yogurt produced by Pure Eire Dairy.

Public health message

If you have PCC Community Market brand yogurt or Pure Eire yogurt at home, do not eat it and throw it away.

E. coli infections can cause serious complications. Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramps and blood in the stool.

If you notice symptoms, especially bloody diarrhea, contact your health care provider right away.

Case information

DOH is reporting confirmed cases infected with bacteria that have been genetically linked. Local health jurisdictions may report higher numbers for their counties that include cases still under investigation and may provide additional detail on their cases.

Summary

Statewide total Cases Confirmed cases 16 Hospitalized 10 Developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) 4 Died 0

Cases by county of residence

County Cases Benton 1 Clark 1 King 9 Snohomish 2 Walla Walla 1 Yavapai (AZ)* 2

*The Arizona patients are likely secondary infections, meaning the persons infected probably were made ill by someone traveling from Washington to Arizona who was already ill from the product.

Cases by age

Age range Cases 0-9 years old 10 10-19 years old 2 20-29 years old 1 30-39 years old 1 40-49 years old 1 50-59 years old 0 60-69 years old 0 70-79 years old 1 80+ years old 0

Public health action

DOH works closely with local health jurisdictions to collect data from interviews of sick individuals to help identify common exposures between, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) and other partner agencies on this type of outbreak investigation.

DOH’s role includes:

Coordinating with local health and Washington State Public Health Laboratories to identify cases related to the outbreak using genetic testing of the bacteria

Collecting data from in-depth interviews conducted by local health jurisdictions with patients about the food they’ve eaten

Identifying foods in common between cases and working with partner agencies to trace back foods that may have caused the illness

Working with partners to notify food manufacturers and retailers whose products may be linked to the outbreak

Supporting partners working to test product samples for presence of bacteria

The investigation process can be long and complex. Only those who are severely ill tend to visit a healthcare provider and get tested, and each step of the process takes time.

Sometimes people don’t get sick until several days after they eat food containing E. coli bacteria. It can take a lot of time and effort to test samples from people who are ill, interview them for a detailed history of foods they’ve eaten and look for commonalities between cases.

Linked product information

On May 15, DOH announced a likely link to PCC Community Market brand yogurt produced by Pure Eire Dairy. Pure Eire Dairy issued a voluntary recall of affected products and PCC removed the products from shelves. Anyone who has PCC Community Market or Pure Eire brand yogurt at home should not eat it and should throw it away.

The investigation is ongoing, and we may identify additional links to products as we continue to gather information from new cases. DOH will provide updates as the investigation progresses.

