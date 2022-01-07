CDC removed three people from original case count of 13. Four states implicated – Washington (6), Alaska (2), Oregon (1) and Onion (1).

The CDC has updated information on an outbreak of E. Coli O157:H7 infections traced to certain packaged salads, removing three people from the patient list.

Organic Power Greens sold under the Simple Truth Organic brand and the Nature’s Basket brand are implicated in the outbreak and were sold at a variety of grocery stores, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Jan. 6, the CDC is reporting there are a total of 10 outbreak patients in four states. The most recent update before that reported 13 sick people, but genetic testing showed the E. Coli bacteria infecting three of the people was not closely related to that of other outbreak patients. None of those three sick people reported eating Organic Power Greens.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from Nov. 27, 2021, to Dec. 9, 2021.

Sick people range in age from 26 to 79 years old, with a median age of 59, and 100 percent are female. Of 10 people with information available, four have been hospitalized and one person developed a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). No deaths have been reported.

State and local public health officials interviewed people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. Eight people reported eating Organic Power Greens sold under the Simple Truth Organic brand and one reported eating the Nature’s Basket brand. Seven people’s shopper records showed the purchase of these products. Both brands of Organic Power Greens have the same mix of leafy greens: organic spinach, mizuna, kale, and chard.

Investigators are working to determine if additional products may be contaminated.

