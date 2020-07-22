According to the CDC, as of July 20, 2020, a total of 125 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Newport have been reported from 15 states.

On July 10, PulseNet identified an outbreak of 13 Salmonella Newport infections in three states. Over the next 10 days, the outbreak rapidly grew to 125 infections in 15 states.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from June 19, 2020 to July 7, 2020. Ill people range in age from 2 to 92 years, with a median age of 38. Fifty-six percent of ill people are female. Of 72 ill people with information available, 24 hospitalizations have been reported. No deaths have been reported.

State and local public health officials are interviewing ill people to determine what they ate and other exposures in the week before their illness started.

At this time, the investigation has not identified a specific food, grocery store, or restaurant as the source of this outbreak. CDC will provide more information as it becomes available.

Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Salmonella outbreaks. The Salmonella lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Salmonella and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $700 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Salmonella lawyers have litigated Salmonella cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as cantaloupe, tomatoes, ground turkey, salami, sprouts, cereal, peanut butter, and food served in restaurants. The law firm has brought Salmonella lawsuits against such companies as Cargill, ConAgra, Peanut Corporation of America, Sheetz, Taco Bell, Subway and Wal-Mart.

If you or a family member became ill with a Salmonella infection, including Reactive Arthritis or Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Salmonella attorneys for a free case evaluation.