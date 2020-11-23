The CDC reports as of November 19, 2020, a total of 39 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7 have been reported from 18 states.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from August 10, 2020, to October 23, 2020. Ill people range in age from 1 to 85 years, with a median age of 38 years, and 62% are female. Of 30 ill people with information available, 19 people were hospitalized and 4 people developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure. No deaths have been reported.

Illnesses might not yet be reported due to the time it takes between when a person becomes ill and when the illness is reported. This takes an average of 2 to 4 weeks.

Investigators are continuing to collect different types of data to identify the source of this outbreak.

State and local public health officials are interviewing ill people to determine what they ate and other exposures in the week before they got sick. Of the 22 ill people interviewed to date, all reported eating a variety of leafy greens, like spinach (16), romaine lettuce (15), iceberg lettuce (12), and mixed bag lettuce (8). No single type or brand of leafy greens or other food item has been identified as the source of this outbreak.

