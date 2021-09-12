The FDA, CDC, State and local public health partners are investigating a POSSIBLE multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections.

Background

The Grundy County Health Department has presently identified at least eight Salmonella cases in Grundy County that appear to be linked to the same restaurant located La Mex 115 E. Jackson Street in Morris Illinois. The business has voluntarily closed and is cooperating with public health officials during the investigation.

Potential Exposures

Food consumed at La Mex restaurant between 8/31/2021 and 9/7/2021. If you ate there on the dates mentioned and have been ill, the county is asking that you see your doctor and get tested for the pathogen. Even if you recover completely after contracting this infection, there are long term health complications that could occur.

Symptoms

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment. In some people, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other places in the body. Children younger than five years, adults older than 65 years, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

Diagnosis

Healthcare providers are asked to consider the diagnosis of Salmonella in persons who have consumed foods at this location and have clinically compatible illness, and submit culture for diagnosis. Please ask patients if they have eaten at this restaurant in the days prior to illness onset.

