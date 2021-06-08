Olivia Garrett of the Telegraph Herald reports:

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Several Maquoketa children are receiving care at University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City after developing serious complications from E. coli.

But local health officials have not yet identified the source.

Multiple Maquoketa children developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, prompting the treatment in Iowa City. HUS is a serious complication that can be caused by shiga toxin-producing E. coli, also known as STEC.

The Jackson County Health Department, through Genesis VNA, is working to determine what might have caused the outbreak. Community Health Manager Michele Cullen said Monday that this process involves contact tracing, but a source has not yet been identified.

Two-year-old Calvin “Cal” Notz is one of the children suffering from the rare and serious illness.

His mother, Nichole Notz, said it started on May 21, when Cal was tired and wouldn’t eat. By May 23, more concerning symptoms had emerged, including bloody and loose stools.

“That’s when we knew it was something more than just a little bug,” Notz said.

Cal’s parents took him to urgent care, where he was quickly sent to the hospital. On May 25, Cal was transferred to the Iowa City hospital for more specialized care. Cal suffered from seizures and a stroke and was placed in a medically induced coma, Notz said.

“He is improving at this point now,” Notz said Monday. “He is coming off the coma. … Today, he is doing well.”

According to the Blue Mountain Eagle:

Members of the Maquoketa community gathered June 2 at the Grove Street Park for a prayer vigil to support Cal Notz and Briella Davis, two children stricken with a rare kidney illness caused by E. coli.

Tara Notz, the sister-in-law of Cal’s parents Matt and Nichole Notz, welcomed people and thanked everyone on behalf of the family for their prayers and support and for attending the vigil, which included singing and prayers led by Pastor Nathan Combs of Prairie Creek Church.

“We want people to know our hearts are so full,” Nichole Notz said during a phone call after the vigil. “We are feeling everyone’s love, prayers and well-wishes. We love Maquoketa and being back in our home town. The support we’ve felt just confirms we are supposed to be here. We are so blessed.”

Maggie Ward and Caleb Davis, Briella’s parents, also expressed their thanks to the community for its support.

“It has been so heartwarming. We appreciate all the messages and offers to help in any way,” Ward said.

Since the vigil, a third child, Shane Howell, also has been diagnosed with the same illness. All three children are being treated at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

