According the the Maine CDC and press reports, two people were hospitalized after a salmonella outbreak linked to crabmeat from Hardie’s Crabmeat in Deer Isle, officials said. Maine CDC is investigating a total of five cases linked to the outbreak.

The cases include four Maine residents and one New Hampshire resident.

Maine CDC and the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry discovered the crabmeat was likely contaminated during preparation and packaging. Health officials recommend packages of Hardie’s Crabmeat purchased between June 15 and Aug. 15 be thrown away.

Freezing doesn’t destroy the bacteria that causes salmonella.

Hardie’s Crabmeat addressed concerns from investigators about the contaminated food, and Maine CDC said there’s no evidence crabmeat currently being sold poses a risk if eaten.

Crabmeat from Hardie’s was sold at multiple places across Maine, but packages should be clearly labeled as from that company.

Common symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, nausea, stomach pain, fever and headache, health officials said. And those symptoms typically start 6 to 72 hours after exposure. They can last up to a week, though some infected people don’t have any symptoms.

