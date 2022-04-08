Eight countries have reported more than 100 Salmonella infections linked to Ferrero chocolate products.

There are 105 confirmed and 29 probable monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium infections mainly among younger people, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

There is an “unusually high” proportion of children hospitalized, some with severe symptoms such as bloody diarrhea, said the two agencies.

The United Kingdom is the most affected country with 63 cases. Those sick have sample dates between December 2021 and March 2022, with the majority confirmed in February and March.

Cases are 18 years old or younger, with around 60 percent under the age of 5. There are more females than males sick. At least nine people were hospitalized but no deaths have been reported.

There are 20 confirmed cases in France, 10 in Ireland, four each in Germany and Sweden, two in the Netherlands and one each in Luxembourg and Norway. Belgium is investigating 26 probable cases and Germany has three.

French health authorities were informed by the Institut Pasteur’s National Reference Centre for Salmonella of 21 cases of salmonellosis throughout the country. Eight of them were hospitalized but have since returned home. The median age of patients is 4 years old.

Investigations by Santé Publique France pointed to certain Kinder brand products in 15 patients who were interviewed. These products were manufactured in the same factory in Arlon, Belgium.

In Sweden, the four cases, all of which are children, fell ill from January to March and live in several different regions. The Norwegian patient was sick at the end of February and was infected with the same type of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium that was detected in the UK.

Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. of Parsippany, New Jersey is voluntarily recalling its Kinder ® Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder ® Mix Chocolate Treats basket, because the product may be contaminated with Salmonella Typhimurium. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The voluntary recall is for two products in the U.S.

Product Kinder Happy Moments Milk Chocolate and Crispy Wafers Assortment Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket Size and Package Type 14.1 OZ (400g) square box with lid 5.3 OZ (152g) cardboard basket Best By Date and location July 18, 2022 (back panel) July 30, 2022 (bottom of package) Lot Codes and location 48RUP334; 48RUP335; 48RUP 336; 48RUP337 (back panel) 03L 018AR – 306 (bottom of package) UPC Code and location 09800 52025 (right side panel) 09800 60209 (bottom of package) Retail Locations Costco in the Bay Area and Northern Nevada and BJ’s Wholesale Club stores 14 Big Y Supermarket locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts

The products are being recalled because they were manufactured in a facility where Salmonella typhimurium was detected. While there are no reports of illness in the United States to date, Ferrero is voluntarily recalling the products out of an abundance of caution due to reported cases of Salmonella in consumers that consumed products in Europe that were manufactured at the same facility.

