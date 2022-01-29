As of January 21, there have been 110 laboratory-confirmed cases of Salmonella Enteritidis illness investigated in: British Columbia (42), Alberta (49), Saskatchewan (4), Manitoba (13) and Ontario (2). The illnesses reported in Ontario are related to travel to Alberta and British Columbia.

Individuals became sick between early September 2021 and late December 2021. Four individuals have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. Individuals who became ill are between 1 and 89 years of age. The majority of cases (64%) are female.

As part of the food safety investigation, the CFIA collected different food items from restaurants where ill people dined. Testing found the outbreak strain of Salmonella in an unopened package of Alasko brand frozen whole kernel corn. Traceback findings identified Alasko as the common brand of frozen corn consumed at various food service establishments by individuals who became sick. Based on the investigation findings to date, the outbreak is linked to Alasko brand frozen whole kernel corn.

The CFIA issued food recall warnings on December 14 and 19 for Alasko brand frozen whole kernel corn; and a secondary recall for Fraser Valley Meats brand frozen whole kernel corn on December 18. Several additional secondary recalls have been issued for products that were made using the recalled Alasko brand frozen whole kernel corn. The CFIA is continuing its food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

