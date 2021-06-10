(Seattle, WA) The first Norovirus lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Ed Yusen against Seattle Char., d/b/a The Habit Burger Grill in the current Seattle Norovirus outbreak. The outbreak is linked to the Habit Burger Grill located at 1253 N. 205th St., Shoreline, Washington. Mr. Yusen is represented by Marler Clark, the Food Safety Law Firm. The lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of the State of Washington in King County. Complaint: YUSAN – Norovirus Complaint

On May 25, Ed Yusan went to the Habit restaurant in Shoreline, Washington with a friend for lunch. He ordered the #1 Charburger with fries and a drink. Ed woke up around 1-2 a.m. on Thursday, May 27th with severe abdominal pains and vomiting. His symptoms continually increased in severity to the point that Ed lost consciousness and hit his head on the bathroom counter. He awoke in a pool of blood and a gash in his head, and immediately proceeded to make his way to the emergency room at Evergreen Hospital in Kirkland, Washington.

When he arrived at the emergency room, Ed was treated approximately 6 hours, and left the hospital with seven staples in his head.

Ed learned after the fact that his dining companion also fell ill around on May 27 with similar symptoms. As of the date of filing this complaint, Ed continues to recover from his illness and related injuries.

As of June 3, 2021, Seattle and King County were investigating an outbreak of norovirus-like illnesses with vomiting, diarrhea, body aches, and chills. The illnesses were associated with Habit Burger Grill in Shoreline, Washington. There are 23 reported cases as of June 3, 2021, from six unrelated meal parties. The people who reported being ill had eaten at Habit between May 21-24. No ill employees have been identified.

The restaurant was required to conduct a thorough cleaning and disinfection before it was re-visited by investigators on May 28. They conducted onsite food safety and employee illness training with staff and reinforced cleaning, disinfection, handwashing, and no bare hand contact with ready to eat food. Health investigators intend to return to Habit again within two weeks’ time to ensure compliance.

Norovirus, commonly called “the stomach flu”, is the most prevalent foodborne illness. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that Norovirus causes 21 million cases of acute gastroenteritis in the U.S each year. Norovirus is transmitted primarily through a fecal-oral route, person-to-person or through contamination of food or water.

Symptoms of Norovirus usually begin 12 to 48 hours after being exposed and typically last for about 1 to 3 days.

Symptoms include:

Sudden onset of vomiting and watery diarrhea

Muscle aches

Nausea

Abdominal cramps

Fever

Norovirus causes a relatively short, intense illness in healthy individuals. However, in some cases, severe dehydration, malnutrition, and even death can result from Norovirus infection, especially among children, the elderly and immune-compromised adults.

Noroviruses can cause extended outbreaks because of their high infectivity, persistence in the environment, resistance to common disinfectants, and difficulty in controlling their transmission through routine sanitary measures. There is no specific treatment available for Norovirus.

