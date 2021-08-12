Total Illnesses: 9

Hospitalizations: 3

Deaths: 0

Last Illness Onset: 7/20/2021

States with Cases: AZ (2), MI (2), NV (4), RI (1)

Product Distribution: Nationwide

The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, investigated a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Weltevreden infections linked to the consumption of frozen cooked shrimp manufactured by Avanti Frozen Foods of India. On 7/21/2021, the CDC announced that this outbreak was over.

Since July 21, 2021, additional cases have been identified in this outbreak. At least one ill person consumed shrimp that are not a part of the current recall. Due to this new information, on August 10, 2021 the FDA asked the firm to expand their current recall to prevent additional illnesses. As of August 11, 2021, the firm has not initiated an expanded recall. FDA is continuing discussions with the firm and will provide more updates when available.

Previously recalled shrimp should no longer be available for sale; however, these products have a long shelf life, and consumers, restaurants, and retailers should check their freezers and should throw away any recalledshrimp. Anyone who received recalled shrimp should use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces that may have come in contact with the recalled product, to reduce the risk of cross contamination.

The current recall includes the following brands: CENSEA, CHICKEN OF THE SEA, HONEST CATCH, CWNO, HANNAFORD, WATERFRONT BISTRO, OPEN ACRES, 265, and MEIJER. Please check the recall announcement for full product descriptions.

FDA will share additional product information as soon as it becomes available, including if there are additional products and production dates to avoid.

Additional Resources: