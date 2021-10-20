The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Thompson infections linked to seafood manufactured or processed by Northeast Seafood Products, Inc. of Denver, CO. According to CDC, the majority of sick people are either Colorado residents or reported traveling to Colorado during the week they got sick. Only two people did not report traveling to Colorado during the week they got sick.

CDC’s analysis of epidemiological information indicates that seafood is the leading hypothesis for the cause of illnesses linked to this outbreak. FDA’s traceback investigation identified Northeast Seafood Products, Inc. as a common distributor among illness subclusters. As part of this outbreak investigation, environmental samples were collected from Northeast Seafood Products, Inc. On 10/7/2021, environmental samples collected from Northeast Seafood Products, Inc. were reported positive for Salmonella Thompson and were determined to be a match to the outbreak strain through whole genome sequencing.

On 10/8/2021, Northeast Seafood Products, Inc. recalled Haddock, Monkfish, Bone-in Trout, Grouper, Red Snapper, Red Rock Cod, Ocean Perch, Pacific Cod, Halibut, Coho Salmon, Atlantic Salmon Portions, Lane Snapper, Tilapia, All Natural Salmon Fillet, Pacific Sole, and Farm Raised Striped Bass. These products were sold to restaurant and Albertsons, Safeway, and Sprouts supermarkets in Colorado. The Pacific Cod sold through Sprouts is not being recalled. A full list of recalled products is available on FDA’s website. At this time, Northeast Seafood Products, Inc. has temporarily shut down production.

