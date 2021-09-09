The McHenry County Department of Health (MCDH) wants to remind those who recently ate at El Sombrero in Fox River Grove, and are in sensitive occupations, to exclude themselves from work and seek medical evaluation if experiencing any symptoms of gastrointestinal illness. El Sombrero has voluntarily closed and continues to cooperate with McHenry County health officials during the investigation.

To avoid spreading the illness, exclusion from work after symptoms develop is critical for people who are employed in sensitive occupations — food handlers, healthcare workers and daycare workers. If you serve in a sensitive occupation and develop symptoms, please see your healthcare provider and request testing right away. If that is not an option, please contact the MCDH at (815) 334-4500 and ask to speak with someone in the communicable disease program.

Salmonella is a food-borne bacterium that cannot be detected by sight, taste or smell. Once consumed it could result in symptoms of illness including nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramping, chills, fever or blood in the stool.

On September 3, the MCDH requested those who ate at the restaurant complete a survey to aid health officials in their investigation. MCDH appreciates the cooperation of county residents who completed the online illness investigation survey. The additional information provided was extremely valuable in moving the investigation forward. The survey is now closed.

Individuals with additional questions may contact MCDH at (815) 334-4510.

Salmonella: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Salmonella outbreaks. The Salmonella lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Salmonella and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $800 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Salmonella lawyers have litigated Salmonella cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as cantaloupe, tomatoes, ground turkey, salami, sprouts, cereal, peanut butter, and food served in restaurants. The law firm has brought Salmonella lawsuits against such companies as Cargill, ConAgra, Peanut Corporation of America, Sheetz, Taco Bell, Subway and Wal-Mart.

If you or a family member became ill with a Salmonella infection, including Reactive Arthritis or Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Salmonella attorneys for a free case evaluation.