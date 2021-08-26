Brett Taylor of KDRV NewsWatch 12 of Medford Oregon reports that that Jackson County is dealing with an E. coli outbreak.

Fifteen people across Jackson County have been infected with E.coli, including ten people who have been hospitalized.

Jackson County Public Health has told NewsWatch 12 that some of the hospitalizations include several children.

“A couple of children are at OHSU are receiving emergency treatment,” said Dr. Jim Shames. “We need citizens to be aware that serious diarrhea or bloody diarrhea should be reported to their health care provider.”

Jackson County Public Health says they are still trying to figure out where the E.coli outbreak is coming from, but right now they do believe the outbreak to be localized in the county.

