Illnesses began May 30, 2021 and now has spread to 36 states.

As of October 14, 2021, 592 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Oranienburg have been reported from 36 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 31, 2021, to September 29, 2021.

Sick people range in age from less than 1 year to 97 years, with a median age of 36, and 57% are female. Of 363 people with information available, 116 (32%) have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

The true number of sick people in an outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.

