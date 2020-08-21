Onions were produced in Bakersfield, California.

As of August 21, 2020, there have been 379 confirmed cases of Salmonella Newport illness linked to this outbreak in the following provinces: British Columbia (100), Alberta (207), Saskatchewan (26), Manitoba (24), Ontario (8), Quebec (13) and Prince Edward Island (1).

Individuals became sick between mid-June and late July 2020. Fifty-nine individuals have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. Individuals who became ill are between 3 and 100 years of age. The majority of cases (54%) are female.