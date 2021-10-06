A total of 31 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Typhimurium were reported from 4 states – Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Pennsylvania. The true number of sick people in an outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from June 10, 2021, to August 18, 2021. Sick people ranged in age from less than 1 year to 86 years, with a median age of 44, and 60% were female. Four people were hospitalized, and no deaths were reported.

State health officials interviewed people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick and collected shopper card records to determine what products they bought. Of the 27 people interviewed, 26 (96%) reported eating leafy greens. Among those 26 people, 22 (85%) reported eating prepackaged salads.

Interview data and shopper card records show that 15 people ate or bought a variety of BrightFarms packaged salad greens before they got sick, including Sunny Crunch, 50/50 Spring & Spinach, Harvest Crunch, and Butter Crisp. FDA conducted a traceback investigation and identified BrightFarms greenhouse farm in Rochelle, Illinois, as the likely source of packaged salad greens bought by sick people.

WGS showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples were closely related genetically. This suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from the same food.

FDA visited BrightFarms greenhouse farm in Rochelle, Illinois, and collected samples for testing. They found a different Salmonella strain (Salmonella Liverpool) in an indoor pond where BrightFarms grew lettuce. The PulseNet system did not identify anyone who got sick from this strain. FDA also found the outbreak strain of Salmonella Typhimurium in an outdoor storm water drainage pond beside the farm. However, investigators were unable to determine how this pond became contaminated.

