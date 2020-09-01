The outbreak investigation is ongoing as illnesses continue to be reported to the Public Health Agency of Canada. Since August 21, there have been 78 additional illnesses reported in the ongoing Canadian investigation. There are now 457 confirmed cases in Canada. One individual has died, but it is not known if Salmonella Newport contributed to the cause of death.

As of August 31, 2020, there have been 457 confirmed cases of Salmonella Newport illness linked to this outbreak in the following provinces: British Columbia (107), Alberta (257), Saskatchewan (33), Manitoba (25), Ontario (11), Quebec (23) and Prince Edward Island (1).

Individuals became sick between mid-June and early August 2020. Sixty-six individuals have been hospitalized. One individual has died, but it is not known if Salmonella Newport contributed to the cause of death. Individuals who became ill are between 1 and 100 years of age. The majority of cases (55%) are female.

In the United States, according to the CDC, as of August 18, 2020, a total of 869 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Newport have been reported from 47 states.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from June 19, 2020, to August 4, 2020. Ill people range in age from less than 1 to 102 years, with a median age of 40. Fifty-six percent of ill people are female. Of 468 ill people with information available, 116 hospitalizations have been reported.

