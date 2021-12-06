Arizona 1, California 1, Colorado 93, Connecticut 1, Iowa 1, Minnesota 2, Missouri 1, Nebraska 2, New Jersey 2, Pennsylvania 1, Texas 2, Virginia 3, Washington 1, Wisconsin 2 and Wyoming 2.

A total of 115 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Thompson were reported from 15 states. The true number of sick people in an outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella.

Most of the sick people were either Colorado residents (93 people) or reported traveling to Colorado in the week before they got sick (14 people). Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 11, 2021, to October 16, 2021. Sick people ranged in age from less than 1 to 85 years, with a median age of 39, and 53% were female. Of 111 people with information available, 20 were hospitalized and no deaths were reported.

Sick people reported eating seafood served at restaurants and sold at grocery stores in Colorado. Colorado state health officials and FDA traced the source of seafood, and FDA determined that Northeast Seafood Products was the supplier of seafood to most of these restaurants and grocery stores.

Public health investigators used the PulseNet system to identify illnesses that were part of this outbreak. CDC PulseNet manages a national database of DNA fingerprints of bacteria that cause foodborne illnesses. DNA fingerprinting is performed on bacteria using a method called whole genome sequencing (WGS). WGS showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples were closely related genetically. This suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from the same food.

FDA inspected the Northeast Seafood Products facility and collected environmental samples for testing. On October 7, 2021, laboratory results identified the outbreak strain in the environmental samples.

On October 8, 2021, Northeast Seafood Products recalled several types of seafood processed at their facility.

