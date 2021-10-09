2012 Outbreak of Salmonella Bareilly Associated with Sushi, Minnesota

In September 2012 Minnesota public health officials investigated an outbreak of Salmonella Bareilly associated with eating sushi at a restaurant in Minneapolis. Eating a Dynamite roll was statistically associated with illness. The contaminated food i…

Mum’s Kitchen Catering to Singaporian Preschools Seafood Marinara Pasta 2011

Grains, Pasta Dishes, Seafood Marinara Pasta Seafood An outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis occurred at 10 pre-schools in Singapore. The vehicle of infection was the seafood marinara pasta that had been catered by Mum's Kitchen. The investigation suggested that the pasta may have been contaminated wit…

2018 Outbreak of Salmonella i 4,[5], 12:i:- Linked to a Baltimore Meat and Fish Market, Maryland

In November 2018 six people became ill after eating rotisserie turkey purchased at a meat and fish market located in Baltimore, Maryland. One person was laboratory confirmed with Salmonella I 4,[5],12:i:-. Two people sought medical care. No one was h…

2018-2019 Multistate Outbreak of Salmonella Paratyphi B Linked to Frozen Tuna

Public health investigators in six states (Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee) and their federal partners at the CDC and FDA investigated an outbreak of Salmonella Paratyphi B infections linked to consumption of raw tu…

2015 Outbreak of Salmonella Paratyphi and Salmonella Weltevreden Infections Linked to Frozen Raw Tuna

In the spring of 2015 health officials investigated an outbreak of Salmonella Paratyphi B variant L(+) tartrate (+) and Salmonella Weltevreden suspected of being linked to consumption of tuna used in spicy tuna rolls and other sushi. A total of 65 pe…

2012 Multistate Outbreak of Salmonella Bareilly Linked to Consumption of Moon Marine USA Corporation Raw Yellowfin Tuna

In April 2012 the CDC and FDA announced a multi-state outbreak of salmonellosis linked to consumption of frozen raw yellowfin tuna product known as Nakaochi Scrape distributed by Moon Marine USA Corporation. Scrape is tuna backmeat that is scraped fr…

2012 Multistate Outbrea of Salmonella Thompson Associated with Dutch Smoked Salmon

An outbreak investigation of Salmonella Thompson possibly linked to smoked salmon manufactured by Dutch company, Foppen, was initiated in September 2012. At least 85 patients with a genetically indistinguishable strain of Salmonella serotype Thompson…

Fish Fry and Goat Roast Fundraising Event Unknown 2011

On July 14, the Wicomico County Health Department announced that an investigation into an outbreak of Salmonellosis was underway. They suspected that this outbreak was related to attendance at a fundraising event held in a home in Salisbury, Marylan…

Massachusetts Restaurant Raw Tuna or Bass Fish 2008

A confirmed outbreak of Salmonella Barranquilla occurred among people who had eaten raw tuna or bass fish at a restaurant in Massachusetts.

New Jersey Restaurant Catfish 1991

A confirmed outbreak of Salmonella Hadar was associated with eating catfish at a restaurant in New Jersey.