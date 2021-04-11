The recent one is the 14th that I have tracked. See latest: 28 Salmonella Hadar illnesses in 12 states linked to ground turkey
So, explain to me why Salmonella in ground turkey and beef is NOT considered an adulterant?
Please recall the petition I filed with FSIS. The petition asks FSIS to declare the following Salmonella “outbreak serotypes” as per se contaminants in meat and poultry products:
Salmonella Agona, Anatum, Berta, Blockely, Braenderup, Derby, Dublin, Enteritidis, Hadar, Heidelberg, I 4,[5],12:i:-, Infantis, Javiana, Litchfield, Mbandaka, Mississippi, Montevideo, Muenchen, Newport, Oranienburg, Panama, Poona, Reading, Saintpaul, Sandiego, Schwarzengrund, Senftenberg, Stanley, Thompson, Typhi, and Typhimurium.
See also below.
2019 Multistate Outbreak of Salmonella Dublin Infections Linked to Ground Beef
- Organism:
- Salmonella
- Vehicle:
- Ground Beef
In November 2019 the CDC announced an outbreak of Salmonella Dublin Infections linked to consumption of ground beef. Thirteen people were reported with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Dublin were reported by 68 states. Nine people had been hospital…Read More »
2018-2019 Multistate Outbreak of Salmonella Schwarzengrund Infections Linked to Butterball Ground Turkey
- Organism:
- Salmonella
- Vehicle:
- Turkey, ground
On March 15, 2019 the CDC announced an outbreak of Salmonella Schwarzengrund infections linked to consumption of Butterball brand ground turkey. On May 7, 2019 the CDC declared the outbreak over. Investigators had identified 7 ill people infected wit…Read More »
2018-2019 Multistate Outbreak of Salmonella Newport Infections Linked to JBS Tolleson, Inc. Beef
- Organism:
- Salmonella
- Vehicle:
- Ground beef
In October 2018 the CDC announced an outbreak of Salmonella Newport linked to JBS Tolleson, Inc. ground beef. On March 22, 2019, the outbreak was declared over. Four hundred three people people infected with the outbreak strain had been reported by …Read More »
2017-2019 Multistate and Canadian Outbreak of Salmonella Reading Linked to Raw Turkey Products
- Organism:
- Salmonella
- Vehicle:
- Turkey, ground
In July 2018 the CDC announced an investigation of infections with Salmonella Reading. The last outbreak update was issued on April 30, 2019. There were 358 people diagnosed with the outbreak strain. Forty-two states and the District of Columbia repo…Read More »
2016-2017 Multistate Outbreak of Salmonella Newport Linked to Ground Beef
- Organism:
- Salmonella
- Vehicle:
- Ground beef
Local, state and federal public health officials investigated an outbreak of Salmonella Newport infections with illness onset dates ranging from October 1, 2016 to July 19, 2017. A total of 106 cases were identified in 21 states. Among 88 (83%) patie…Read More »
2012 Multistate Outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis Associated with Contaminated Cargill Ground Beef
- Organism:
- Salmonella
- Vehicle:
- Beef, Ground
On July 22, 2012 Cargill Meat Solutions announced a recall of 29,339 pounds of fresh ground beef products due to possible contamination with Salmonella Enteritidis. Using epidemiologic and tracback data public health investigators in 8 states (MA, M…Read More »
Hannaford Hamburger Ground Beef 2011
- Organism:
- Salmonella
- Vehicle:
- Beef, Ground Beef, Hamburger
On December 16, Hannaford, a Scarborough, Maine-based grocery chain, recalled fresh ground beef products that may have been contaminated with a strain of Salmonella Typhimurium. The recall resulted from an investigation into human illness. By Janua…Read More »
2011 Multistate Outbreak of Salmonella Heidelberg Linked to Cargill Meat Solutions Ground Turkey
- Organism:
- Salmonella
- Vehicle:
- Poultry, Turkey, Ground
In 2011 local, state, and federal public health and regulatory agencies investigated an outbreak of Salmonella Heidelberg associated with consuming ground turkey produced by Cargill Meat Solutions. A total of 181 cases were reported by 37 states. Dat…Read More »
2010-2011 Multistate Outbreak of Salmonella Hadar Infections Linked to Jennie-O-Turkey Burgers
- Organism:
- Salmonella
- Vehicle:
- Poultry, Turkey, Turkey Burgers
Jennie-O-Turkey Store, All Natural Lean White Meat Turkey Burgers were recalled on April 1, 2011, after an outbreak of Salmonella Hadar had been linked with the consumption of this product. Twelve persons infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonel…Read More »
2010 Outbreak of Salmonella Linked to Hamburgers Served in French Institutional Settings
- Organism:
- Salmonella
- Vehicle:
- Beef, Ground Beef, Patties, Hamburger
Contaminated hamburger patties were blamed for an outbreak of Salmonellosis, in France. As of November 21, 638 middle school,high school, and college students became ill. Other people were made ill when they had eaten the contaminated hamburger pat…Read More »
2009 Outbreak of Salmonella Newport Linked to Beef Packers, Inc., Cargill, Ground Beef, Arizona
- Organism:
- Salmonella
- Vehicle:
- Beef, Ground Beef
In December, Beef Packers, Inc., owned by Cargill, recalled over 20,000 pounds of ground beef contaminated with a drug-resistant strain of Salmonella Newport. The company issued an earlier recall in August, 2009, due to contamination of ground beef …Read More »
King Soopers, Inc., Ground Beef 2009
- Organism:
- Salmonella
- Vehicle:
- Beef, Ground beef
King Soopers, Inc., a supermarket chain, recalled approximately 466,236 pounds of ground beef that was linked to an outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium DT 104 in the state of Colorado. The beef had been distributed in the states of Colorado, Kansas, …Read More »
2009 Multistate Outbreak of Salmonella Newport Linked to Beef Packers, Inc., Cargill, Ground Beef
- Organism:
- Salmonella
- Vehicle:
- Beef, Ground Beef
A Beef Packers, Inc. plant in California owned by Cargill, distributed approximately 830,000 pounds of ground beef that was likely contaminated with Salmonella Newport. The beef was shipped to distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, a…Read More »
Personally, as I said to the Los Angeles Times some time ago, “I think that anything that can poison or kill a person should be listed as an adulterant [in food].”
Ignoring Salmonella in meat makes little, if any, sense. Even after the Court’s twisted opinion in Supreme Beef v. USDA, where it found Salmonella “not an adulterant per se, meaning its presence does not require the USDA to refuse to stamp such meat ‘inspected and passed’, ” our government’s failure to confront the reality of Salmonella, especially antibiotic-resistant Salmonella, is inexcusable.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court in Kriefall v Excel called it as it saw it:
The E. coli strain that killed Brianna and made the others sick is a “deleterious substance which may render [meat] injurious to health.” There is no dispute about this. Thus, under the first part of 21 U.S.C. § 601(m)(1), meat that either “bears or contains” E. coli O157:H7 (the “deleterious substance”) is “adulterated.” That E. coli O157:H7 contamination can be rendered non-“injurious to health” by cooking thoroughly, as discussed below, does not negate this; Congress used the phrase “may render,” not “in every circumstance renders.” Moreover, if the E. coli bacteria is not considered to be “an added substance,” because it comes from some of the animals themselves and is not either applied or supplied during the slaughtering process (although we do not decide this), it cannot be said that the E. coli strain “does not ordinarily render [the meat on or in which it appears] injurious to health.” Accordingly, meat contaminated by E. coli O157:H7 is also “adulterated” under the second part of § 601(m)(1).
Now, why would Salmonella be different? According to the CDC, it is estimated that 1.4 million cases of salmonellosis occur each year in the United States. Of those cases, 95 percent are related to foodborne causes. Approximately 220 of each 1,000 cases result in hospitalization, and 8 of every 1,000 cases result in death. About 500 to 1,000 deaths – 31 percent of all food-related deaths – are caused by Salmonella infections each year.
So, where do we stand with the existing USDA/FSIS law on adulteration? Here is the law:
21 U.S.C. § 601(m)(4) – SUBCHAPTER I – INSPECTION REQUIREMENTS; ADULTERATION AND MISBRANDING – CHAPTER 12 – MEAT INSPECTION – TITLE 21—FOOD AND DRUGS
(m) The term “adulterated” shall apply to any carcass, part thereof, meat or meat food product under one or more of the following circumstances:
(1) if it bears or contains any poisonous or deleterious substance which may render it injurious to health; but in case the substance is not an added substance, such article shall not be considered adulterated under this clause if the quantity of such substance in or on such article does not ordinarily render it injurious to health; …
(3) if it consists in whole or in part of any filthy, putrid, or decomposed substance or is for any other reason unsound, unhealthful, unwholesome, or otherwise unfit for human food;
(4) if it has been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby it may have become contaminated with filth, or whereby it may have been rendered injurious to health; …
Hmmm. It is hard to read the above and not think that the words in bold equate to all E. coli and Salmonella — frankly, all pathogens in food. I know, I am just a lawyer, but don’t ya think that when food with animal feces (and a dash of E. coli O157:H7) in it is considered an adulterant, that other animal feces (with dashes of other pathogens, like Salmonella) in them, should be considered adulterated too? But, hey, that is just me. Another odd governmental fact is that the FDA does not seem to make a distinction between pathogens it considers adulterants or not. FDA’s enabling legislation – Sec. 402. [21 USC §342] of the Food, Drug & Cosmetic Act also defines “Adulterated Food” as food that is:
(a) Poisonous, insanitary, or deleterious ingredients.
(1) If it bears or contains any poisonous or deleterious substance which may render it injurious to health; but in case the substance is not an added substance such food shall not be considered adulterated under this clause if the quantity of such substance in such food does not ordinarily render it injurious to health;
(2) If it bears or contains any added poisonous or added deleterious substance … that is unsafe within the meaning of section 406;
(3) if it consists in whole or in part of any filthy, putrid, or decomposed substance, or if it is otherwise unfit for food;
(4) if it has been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby it may have become contaminated with filth, or whereby it may have been rendered injurious to health …
It would be interesting, and perhaps entertaining, to have House and Senate hearings focusing on what should and should not be considered adulterants in our food. I can see panels of scientists from various fields, FDA, USDA and FSIS officials, beef and produce industry representatives, and consumers discussing this. I would pay to watch it.
Salmonella: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Salmonella outbreaks. The Salmonella lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Salmonella and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $750 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Salmonella lawyers have litigated Salmonella cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as cantaloupe, tomatoes, ground turkey, salami, sprouts, cereal, peanut butter, and food served in restaurants. The law firm has brought Salmonella lawsuits against such companies as Cargill, ConAgra, Peanut Corporation of America, Sheetz, Taco Bell, Subway and Wal-Mart.
If you or a family member became ill with a Salmonella infection, including Reactive Arthritis or Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Salmonella attorneys for a free case evaluation.