Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in cooperation with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the FDA, is investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Thompson that sickened 102 people in 14 states. Colorado was heavily impacted with 82 of the ill people living in 14 Colorado counties. The cases have been linked to seafood manufactured or processed by Northeast Seafood Products, Inc. of Denver. According to CDC, the majority of sick people are either Colorado residents or reported traveling to Colorado during the week before they got sick. Only two people did not report traveling to Colorado during the week before they got sick.

Today, Denver-based Northeast Seafood Products, Inc. recalled Haddock, Monkfish, Bone-in Trout, Grouper, Red Snapper, Red Rock Cod, Ocean Perch, Pacific Cod, Halibut, Coho Salmon, Atlantic Salmon Portions, Lane Snapper, Tilapia, All Natural Salmon Fillet, Pacific Sole, and Farm Raised Striped Bass. These products were sold to restaurants and Albertsons, Safeway, and Sprouts supermarkets in Colorado. The Pacific Cod sold through Sprouts is not being recalled. At this time, Northeast Seafood Products, Inc. has temporarily shut down production

Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve any recalled seafood. FDA recommends that anyone who might have purchased or received recalled product, check their refrigerators and freezers and throw away recalled product.

