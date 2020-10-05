As of October 2, 2020, a total of 43 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Stanley have been reported from 10 states.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from January 21, 2020, to August 26, 2020. Ill people range in age from 2 to 74 years, with a median age of 27. Sixty percent of ill people are female. Of 35 ill people with information available, 4 hospitalizations have been reported. No deaths have been reported.

Epidemiologic, laboratory, and traceback information show that wood ear mushrooms distributed by Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc., are the likely source of this outbreak.

In interviews, ill people answered questions about the foods they ate and other exposures in the week before they became ill. Of 19 people with information, 17 (89%) reported eating ramen at a restaurant in the week before their illness started. Several people reported eating at the same ramen restaurants, showing they may be part of illness clusters.

Four illness clusters were identified at restaurants serving ramen in three states. Eight (89%) of the nine ill people linked to restaurant clusters reported eating wood ear mushrooms or ramen containing wood ear mushrooms in the week before their illness started.

FDA and states conducted a traceback investigation to identify the source of the wood ear mushrooms eaten by ill people. Traceback determined that Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc., supplied wood ear mushrooms (dried fungus) to the restaurants with illness clusters.

On October 1, 2020, CDPH identified the outbreak strain of Salmonella Stanley in recalled dried fungus samples collected at one of the restaurants linked to an illness cluster. The dried fungus was distributed by Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc.