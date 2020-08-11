Progressive Produce LLC is voluntarily recalling a very limited quantity of red and yellow onions as a result of a recall initiated by Thomson International, Inc., which supplied affected onions to Progressive Produce. This recall is being made out of an abundance of caution due to the potential for contamination with Salmonella.

The recalled products were sold on the West Coast, at Trader Joe’s (conventional red onions sold only in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Utah stores) and Ralph’s (conventional yellow onions sold only in California stores). The onions are sold loose in bulk bins. The red onions have a PLU sticker with the brand name Pacific Gold. No other Progressive Produce onions or other products are impacted by this recall.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Retailers that received recalled product from Progressive Produce have been instructed to remove any recalled product from their shelves and to dispose of any product that is remaining in their inventory.

Consumers who have purchased recalled products are urged not to consume them and to dispose of them immediately.