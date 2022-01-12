Interstate Meat Distributors, a meat processing company, has recalled 28,365 pounds of ground beef, the Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The recall occurred after Consumer Reports’ tests found a deadly strain of E. coli called O157:H7 in a package of Kroger-branded meat produced by Interstate. No illnesses have been reported.

The recalled ground beef was sold at Albertsons, Fred Meyer, Walmart, and WinCo supermarkets under the following brand names: Albertsons Signature Farms, Kroger Ground Beef, Walmart All Natural Ground Beef, Walmart All Natural Lean Ground Beef, and WinCo Fresh Ground Beef. It was shipped to stores in seven states: Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. (You’ll find a list of the specific products below and can download a PDF of the product labels.)

CR’s finding was part of a larger test of ground meat bought from supermarkets across the U.S. CR bought the contaminated raw ground beef on Dec. 30, 2021. The positive result for E. coli O157:H7 was confirmed by several tests.