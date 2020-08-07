Taylor Farms Texas, a Dallas, TX establishment, is voluntarily recalling products containing onions as a result of the expanded onion recall initiated by Thomson International, Inc., which resulted in a recall by Taylor Farms’ onion supplier. These recalls are due to concerns of the potential for contamination by Salmonella spp.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The Taylor Farms TX products subject to the recall are limited to the code dates listed below. No other Taylor Farms products are impacted by this recall.