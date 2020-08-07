After receiving notification from onion supplier, Onion 52, that the vendor had sourced onions affected by the recent salmonella-related Thomson International, Inc. onion recall for Giant Eagle, the company pulled all impacted product on Saturday, August 1.

Giant Eagle recalled red, yellow and white onions sold in produce departments across Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana and Maryland. The recall also includes select prepared foods items that included the affected onions as ingredients sold across the same five states. The recall announcement is regarding potential salmonella contamination of the onions.

Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, can cause salmonellosis. Salmonellosis is one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses, and some symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps and a fever anywhere between 12 to 72 hours after consumption. This illness can last between four to seven days.

Recalled Onions Sold in Giant Eagle Produce Departments

Giant Eagle has recalled all bulk and bagged red, yellow and white onions sold in its produce department since June 6, 2020.

Customers who have purchased the affected product and are still in possession of it should dispose of it.

Recalled Prepared Foods Items with Onion as Ingredient

Giant Eagle’s onion recall also included select prepared foods items purchase since July 25, 2020 that include onion as an ingredient. Impacted items include:

TUSCAN CHICKEN SALAD 20500200000
MD CAPRESE SALAD 20660900000
CHICKPEA & CARROT SALAD GREEK DRESSING 20686300000
SPINACH SALAD WITH RANCH DRESSING 20730400000
GREEN BEAN PORTABELLA 21660900000
HALF ITALIAN SUB 21665100000
FARMERS SALAD 21738800000
CUCUMBER TOMATO SALAD 22657400000
MD BLT SALAD 22657700000
MD BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD 22658400000
COUNTRY STYLE PASTA SALAD FRENCH DRESSING 22658500000
GREEK SALAD LARGE 22660900000
GRILLED VEGETABLES 22664600000
MD GREEK SALAD WITH GREEK DRESSING 22665100000
MD G&G GREEK SALAD 22667100000
GE EGG & BACON SALAD WITH FRENCH DRESSING 23657100000
MD PHILLY STYLE STEAK STROMBOLI COLD 23660700000
CAJUN STYLE CHICKEN MEAL 23662500000
MD DIP-REUBEN 23665100000
MD GREEK SALAD WITH BALSAMIC DRESSING 23676600000
STUFFING BALLS S0678/1602 24658700000
22INCH ITALIAN HOAGIE 24659500000
SPECIALTY 12″ ITALIAN HOAGIE 24660600000
CHEESEBURGER PIZZA SLICE 25048600000
PHILLY STEAK PIZZA SLICE 25049300000
PIEROGIE LASAGNA ROLL UP 25049400000
HOMEMADE MACARONI SALAD 25060700000
SPANIKOPITA 25061200000
12″ DELUXE PIZZA 25065000000
DELUXE ITALIAN PARTY HOAGIE 25067800000
VEGETABLE PIZZA SLICE 25070900000
12″ VEGETABLE PIZZA 25071800000
SHEET VEGETABLE PIZZA 25085100000
STUFFED BONE IN CHICKEN BREAST GOURMET 25086400000
STUFFED BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST GOURMET 25086700000
STUFFED TURKEY BREAST GOURMET 25086800000
POTATO AND CHEESE PIEROGIES 25089000000
COLD ITALIAN HERO, 12″ 25089400000
ITALIAN HERO, 6″, COLD 25093400000
SPINACH DIP DELI SERVICE CASE 25118000000
SPINACH DIP GRAB & GO 25118500000
MD EGG & BACON SALAD WITH LITE BALSAMIC DRESS 25118600000
CUCUMBER SALAD 25139500000
SANDWICH TOPPERS PLATTER -UP TO 25 SANDWICHES 25139600000
ZUCHINNI PANCAKES 27665100000
SAUSAGE PEPPERS AND ONIONS OVER PENNE 27697700000
MD S&F: SMOKE-STACKED SANDWICH 27751700000
CALIFORNIA COBB – SMALL 28659400000