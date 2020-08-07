After receiving notification from onion supplier, Onion 52, that the vendor had sourced onions affected by the recent salmonella-related Thomson International, Inc. onion recall for Giant Eagle, the company pulled all impacted product on Saturday, August 1.

Giant Eagle recalled red, yellow and white onions sold in produce departments across Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana and Maryland. The recall also includes select prepared foods items that included the affected onions as ingredients sold across the same five states. The recall announcement is regarding potential salmonella contamination of the onions.

Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, can cause salmonellosis. Salmonellosis is one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses, and some symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps and a fever anywhere between 12 to 72 hours after consumption. This illness can last between four to seven days.

Recalled Onions Sold in Giant Eagle Produce Departments

Giant Eagle has recalled all bulk and bagged red, yellow and white onions sold in its produce department since June 6, 2020.

Customers who have purchased the affected product and are still in possession of it should dispose of it.

Recalled Prepared Foods Items with Onion as Ingredient

Giant Eagle’s onion recall also included select prepared foods items purchase since July 25, 2020 that include onion as an ingredient. Impacted items include: