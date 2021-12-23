Woody’s Pet Food Deli of Minneapolis, MN is recalling Raw Cornish Hen pet food “With Supplements” sticker due to a Salmonella health risk.

The product was distributed in the company’s retail stores in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, and Woodbury, Minnesota.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the product and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

The recalled products and label are listed below:

Product Name Size & Container PLU Code & Expiration Date Woody’s Pet Food Deli

RAW CORNISH HEN with

SUPPLEMENTS 5 lb. plastic tub PLU Code 5230

Expiration date 11/20/22 Woody’s Pet Food Deli

RAW CORNISH HEN with

SUPPLEMENTS 15 oz. plastic container PLU Code 1652

Expiration date 11/20/22

Two (2) 5lb tubs were sold in the company’s St Paul store. Twelve (12) 15oz containers were distributed through its 3 Twin Cities, MN retail stores.

The company continues their investigation as to the source of the problem and will resume production when the problem is resolved. The recall is a result of FDA sampling due to a consumer complaint on another product, which testing revealed a sample of this product contains Salmonella.