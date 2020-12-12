Cozy Vale Creamery of Tenino, WA, is advising consumers to throw out or return any of the dairy’s retail raw milk and cream products with the best by dates of Dec. 12-14 through 12-23 because state tests showed E. coli contamination.

The unpasteurized dairy products were bottled in a gallon, half-gallon, quart, and pint containers, were sold to customers, including retail stores, in Western Washington. The dairy had pathogen problems at least twice in 2017.

“The advisory was initiated after routine sampling conducted by the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) revealed the presence of toxin-producing E. coli in retail raw cream dated Dec. 14. The pathogen was not detected in raw skim and whole milk products, however, all products were processed from the same milk. Cozy Vale Creamery and WSDA continue to work jointly to address the source of the problem,” according to a statement from operators of Cozy Vale Creamery.

Over Thanksgiving week 2011, Cozy Vale Creamery’s raw milk products were recalled because they were linked to three E. coli O157:H7 illnesses and after environmental swabbing at the facility discovered that locations in the milking parlor and processing areas were contaminated with the E. coli O157:H7 bacteria. At least two of those cases were children who developed Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome. Cozy Vale Creamery’s whole and skim milk and cream were distributed through seven retail outlets in Pierce, Thurston and King counties. They products were sold retail at the farm store and at Marlene’s Market in Tacoma, two Olympia Food Co-Op locations in Olympia, Olympia Local Foods in Tumwater, Yelm Co-op in Yelm, Mt. Community Co-op in Eatonville and Marlene’s Market in Federal Way.

Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of E. coli outbreaks and hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). The E. coli lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of E. coli and other foodborne illness infections and have recovered over $750 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our E. coli lawyers have litigated E. coli and HUS cases stemming from outbreaks traced to ground beef, raw milk, lettuce, spinach, sprouts, and other food products. The law firm has brought E. coli lawsuits against such companies as Jack in the Box, Dole, ConAgra, Cargill, and Jimmy John’s. We have proudly represented such victims as Brianne Kiner, Stephanie Smith and Linda Rivera.

If you or a family member became ill with an E. coli infection or HUS after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark E. coli attorneys for a free case evaluation.