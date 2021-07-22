Grimmway Farms has voluntarily issued a recall of certain carrot products because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella.

“The recall was initiated as a result of a routine, internal company test.

To date, no illnesses have been linked to this recall, but Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonellaoften experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

In addition to the retail-packed products listed in the table at the end of this press release, the company recalled certain shredded carrots and chopped (chunk) carrots that were sold to food manufacturers and food service distributors. All affected food manufacturers, food service distributors, and retail customers have been notified with much of the product having been recaptured before being available for consumption.

The products listed in the table below were shipped directly to retailers throughout the United States.

The company has notified all customers who received the recalled product directly from Grimmway Farms and requested that they remove it from commerce. Grimmway Farms also has requested that direct customers notify their customers of this recall. Grimmway Farms is issuing this press release and keeping the U.S. Food and Drug Administration informed of its recall process to assure that consumers are properly alerted and informed.