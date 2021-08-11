Ballreich Snack Food Co. Tiffin, Ohio, is recalling its 1.5oz, 2.75oz, and 7oz packages of BAR-B-Q Potato Chips due to a potential contamination with Salmonella. An organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled BAR-B-Q seasoned Potato Chips were distributed regional at retails and convenience stores within Northwest, Northeast, Southwest, and Central Ohio and around Southern, MI, and Northeast, Indiana.

The product is sold in a 1.5oz, 2.75oz, and 7oz bags, and clearly marked with a “Sell by Date” of the following, printed on the front of the bag.

10/18/21

10/25/21

11/01/21

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this occurrence. If any consumers have concerns about illness in connection with this product, they should contact a physician immediately.

The potential for contamination was discovered after routine testing conducting by the seasoning provider.