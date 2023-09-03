As of August 23, 2023, a total of 18 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella were reported from 4 states (Connecticut 1, Massachusetts 1, New Jersey 11, New York 5). Illnesses started on dates ranging from April 27, 2023, through July 6, 2023.

State and local public health officials interviewed people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. Of the 16 people interviewed, 10 (63%) reported eating ground beef. Nine sick people reported purchasing the ground beef from ShopRite locations in Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York. Seven of these people specifically reported purchasing 80% lean ground beef products. Two people reported purchasing ground beef products from ShopRite but could not remember the type of ground beef. Epidemiologic showed that ground beef was the likely source of the outbreak.

Whole genome sequencing (WGS) showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples were closely related genetically. This suggested that people in this outbreak may have gotten sick from the same food.

The outbreak strain was identified in a routine ground beef surveillance sample collected by USDA-FSIS in March 2023.