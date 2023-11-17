As of November 17, 43 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 15 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from October 17, 2023, to November 6, 2023. Of 30 people with information available, 17 have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Public health investigators are using the PulseNet system to identify illnesses that may be part of this outbreak. CDC PulseNet manages a national database of DNA fingerprints of bacteria that cause foodborne illnesses. DNA fingerprinting is performed on bacteria using a method called whole genome sequencing (WGS). WGS showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples are closely related genetically. This suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from the same food.

Canada is also investigating a Salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes. The strain causing the outbreak in Canada is the same as the US outbreak strain. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency found Salmonella in a sample of Malichita brand cantaloupe, and WGS showed that the Salmonella on the cantaloupe is closely related genetically to the bacteria from sick people in Canada. This suggests that people in the Canadian and US outbreaks likely got sick from eating cantaloupe.

On November 1, 2023, Malichita brand cantaloupes were recalled in Canada.

On November 8, Trufresh recalled Malichita brand whole cantaloupes that were sold to US businesses between October 16 and October 23. On November 15, Trufresh expanded their recall to include additional whole cantaloupes.

Additional products containing Malichita brand cantaloupes were also recalled. On November 14, Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company recalled pre-cut fruit products and ALDI recalled [PDF – 2 pages] its whole cantaloupe, cantaloupe chunks, and pineapple spears.

CDC is advising people not to eat, sell, or serve recalled fruit.

