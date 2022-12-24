The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), in collaboration with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Douglas County Health Department, Sarpy/Cass Health Department, and Three Rivers Public Health Department, is investigating a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses caused by the bacteria Salmonella Typhimurium.

As of December 23, 2022, 12 individuals reported consuming alfalfa sprouts between December 4–15, either at local restaurants or in their homes after purchasing from local grocery stores. DHHS recommends the public avoid eating alfalfa sprouts while the investigation continues. More information will be shared as details become available.

If you have been sick with diarrhea after eating alfalfa sprouts, please contact your local health department immediately (https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/local-health-departments.aspx), and call your doctor if you need medical attention.

Most people with Salmonella infection will recover within 4–7 days without antibiotics. People with weakened immune systems, those over age 65, or under age 1 are at increased risk for severe Salmonella infections. For more information about Salmonella please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/index.html