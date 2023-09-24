(Campbellsville, KY) – Due to multiple reports of illness, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) are investigating a foodborne illness outbreak in Campbellsville, Kentucky. As of Friday, September 22, 2023, there have been 13 cases of illness reported. Six cases have been confirmed as Salmonella while the remaining seven are categorized as probable Salmonella.

According to the onset of symptoms, those who are ill were likely exposed between September 8-10, 2023. There have been no newly reported cases of illness within the past several days so it does not appear this is an ongoing outbreak.

Salmonella illness is typically transmitted to people when they eat foods contaminated with this type of bacteria, but can also be transmitted through contact with animals or their environment. Symptoms of salmonella illness often include: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, abdominal cramping, headache, loss of appetite, and/or dehydration.

Anyone can become infected with this type of illness; however, groups that are at highest risk of severe illness include children younger than 5 years, adults older than 65, and anyone with a weakened immune system. Illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days and most people recover without treatment.

The health department’s investigation is continuing. If you are experiencing symptoms or suspect you or someone you love may be sick, we recommend you seek medical attention from your primary care physician. To report a possible foodborne illness, visit the Kentucky Food Safety Reporting website at https://redcap.chfs.ky.gov/surveys/?s=FAW4DLJJKK or call the Taylor County Health Department at 270-465-4191.

