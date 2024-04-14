Here we go again:

Organic Pastures Dairy Company (OPDC) & Raw Farm Recalls and Outbreaks 2006-2024



Started OPDC in 2000 – Changed name to Raw Farm LLC in 2020

Organic Pastures Dairy Company Recalls and Outbreaks:



September 2006 Raw Milk E.coli Outbreak: 6 ill/2 HUS



September 2007 Raw Cream Listeria Recall



December 2007 Raw Milk Campylobacter Outbreak: 8 ill



September 2008 Raw Cream Campylobacter Recall



November 2011 Raw Milk E.coli Outbreak: 5 ill/3 HUS



May 2012 Campylobacter Raw Milk/Cream Outbreak: 10 ill, reported illnesses from Jan. thru April



October 2015 Campylobacter Raw Milk Recall



January 2016 E.coli Raw Milk Outbreak: 9 ill/2 HUS



Raw Farm LLC Recalls and Outbreaks:



May 2023 Campylobacter Raw Milk Recall



August 2023 Salmonella Cheese Recall



October 2023 Salmonella Raw Milk Outbreak

San Diego County—12 illnesses

Orange County—7 illnesses

Here is the 2023-2024 version:

As of February 16, 2024, a total of 11 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli have been reported from four states – California, Utah, Colorado and Texas. Illnesses started on dates ranging from October 18, 2023, to January 29, 2024. Of 9 people with information available, 4 have been hospitalized and 1 developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition that can cause kidney failure. No deaths have been reported.

Public health investigators are using the PulseNet system to identify illnesses that may be part of this outbreak. CDC PulseNet manages a national database of DNA fingerprints of bacteria that cause foodborne illnesses. DNA fingerprinting is performed on bacteria using a method called whole genome sequencing (WGS). WGS showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples are closely related genetically. This suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from the same food.

State and local public health officials are interviewing people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. Of the 8 people interviewed, 6 (75%) reported eating RAW FARM LLC brand raw cheddar cheese. This percentage was significantly higher than the 4.9% of respondents who reported eating any raw milk cheese in the FoodNet Population Survey—a survey that helps estimate how often people eat various foods linked to diarrheal illness. This difference suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from eating RAW FARM LLC brand raw cheddar cheese.

CDC advises people not to eat, sell, or serve RAW FARM brand raw cheddar cheese while the investigation is ongoing.

