The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and local health departments, is working to investigate cases of Salmonella infection associated with shelled peas sold at Wisconsin farmers markets. The investigation shows that at least six people were infected with the same strain of Salmonella bacteria after purchasing shelled peas produced by Green Barn Farm Market of Ripon, Wisconsin. The peas were sold at Green Barn Farm Market farm stands and farmers markets in Ripon, Green Bay, Madison, and Fond du Lac, as well as Green Valley Acres Farm and Company farm stand in Neenah. Shelled peas are loose, no longer in their pod.

Anyone who purchased shelled (loose) peas from Green Barn Farm Market or Green Valley Acres Farm since July 1, 2022, is advised to not eat them and to throw them away, even if the peas have been frozen. If you ate any shelled (loose) peas purchased from Green Barn Farm Market or Green Valley Acres Farm since July 1, 2022, and are experiencing symptoms of salmonellosis, contact a doctor right away. Let them know you may have been in contact with Salmonella. Signs and symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, and vomiting that lasts for several days.

Salmonellosis, or Salmonella infection, is caused by Salmonella bacteria that are spread by eating or drinking contaminated food or water, or by direct or indirect contact with fecal matter from infected people or animals. Salmonella is a common cause of diarrheal illness, though in rare cases, it can cause bloodstream infections. Children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems may have more serious symptoms. Though most people will recover from salmonellosis on their own, some people may require extra fluids to prevent dehydration.

