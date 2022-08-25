Since the last update on August 19, 2022, 47 more illnesses have been reported to CDC. As of August 24, 2022, a total of 84 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7 have been reported from 4 states.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from July 26, 2022, to August 9, 2022.

Sick people range in age from 5 to 94 years, with a median age of 24 years, and 52% are male. Of 73 people with information available, 38 have been hospitalized and 8 people in Michigan have developed a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. No deaths have been reported.

The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because some of the recent illnesses have not yet been reported to PulseNet as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak. In addition, some people recover without medical care and are not tested for E. coli.

State and local public health officials have been interviewing people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. Among 62 people who have been interviewed, 52 (84%) reported eating at a Wendy’s restaurant in the week before their illness started. The Wendy’s restaurants where sick people ate are in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. People reported eating a variety of menu items, including burgers and sandwiches. Of 17 people with detailed information about what they ate at Wendy’s, 15 (88%) reported eating romaine lettuce served on burgers and sandwiches. Investigators continue to analyze data at the ingredient level to determine if there are any other possible foods that could be the source of the outbreak.

