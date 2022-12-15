A total of 39 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Litchfield were reported from 4 states – California, Arizona, Texas and Illinois.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from June 14, 2022, to October 23, 2022 (see timeline). Sick people ranged in age from 1 to 80 years, with a median age of 33, and 66% were female. Of 32 people with information available, 15 were hospitalized. No deaths were reported.

Several sick people in the outbreak were identified as a part of three illness clusters at restaurants. An illness cluster is defined as two or more people who do not live in the same household who report eating food from the same retail location before getting sick. If several unrelated sick people ate food from the same retail location, it suggests that the contaminated food item was served or sold there. FDA’s investigation traced the source of fresh, raw salmon eaten by sick people in the illness clusters back to Mariscos Bahia, Inc.

FDA collected an environmental sample that included multiple swabs at Mariscos Bahia, Inc., in Pico Rivera, California. Salmonella was identified from multiple environmental swabs collected at the facility. WGS indicated that Salmonella detected in at least one of the swabs from the facility was the outbreak strain.

On October 20, 2022, Mariscos Bahia, Inc. voluntarily recalled the following list of fresh (not frozen) fish: fresh salmon fillet, fresh deep skin salmon fillet, fresh salmon portions, Chilean seabass (fillet and portions), halibut (fillet and portions), tuna (fillet and portions), and swordfish (loin, fillet, and wheel). The firm shipped recalled product between June 14, 2022-October 17,2022. Businesses should not sell or serve recalled fish.

