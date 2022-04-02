The Minnesota Department of Health, Hennepin County Public Health, and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture are working with federal officials and public health agencies in other states and Canada to investigate norovirus illnesses associated with oysters harvested from Bay 14-8 in British Columbia. Twenty-nine Minnesotans have been sickened in this outbreak. They became ill with confirmed or suspected norovirus gastroenteritis after eating raw oysters at Travail Kitchen in Robbinsdale on March 20. The oysters served were Stellar Bay Gold oysters harvested on March 10 from Deep Bay 14-8 CLF #140706 in British Columbia, Canada.

Officials at the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) advise Washington residents to not serve or eat raw oysters harvested from an area of British Columbia (BC), Canada until further notice. Eighteen Washington residents have reported norovirus-like illness after eating BC oysters from harvest area BC 14-8 since March 7, 2022.

Individuals who order raw oysters from a restaurant should ensure they were not harvested from harvest area BC 14-8. Oysters from harvest area BC 14-8 should be cooked to an internal temperature of 145°F for 15 seconds to kill potential Norovirus.