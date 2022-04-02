The Minnesota Department of Health, Hennepin County Public Health, and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture are working with federal officials and public health agencies in other states and Canada to investigate norovirus illnesses associated with oysters harvested from Bay 14-8 in British Columbia. Twenty-nine Minnesotans have been sickened in this outbreak. They became ill with confirmed or suspected norovirus gastroenteritis after eating raw oysters at Travail Kitchen in Robbinsdale on March 20. The oysters served were Stellar Bay Gold oysters harvested on March 10 from Deep Bay 14-8 CLF #140706 in British Columbia, Canada.
Officials at the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) advise Washington residents to not serve or eat raw oysters harvested from an area of British Columbia (BC), Canada until further notice. Eighteen Washington residents have reported norovirus-like illness after eating BC oysters from harvest area BC 14-8 since March 7, 2022.
Individuals who order raw oysters from a restaurant should ensure they were not harvested from harvest area BC 14-8. Oysters from harvest area BC 14-8 should be cooked to an internal temperature of 145°F for 15 seconds to kill potential Norovirus.
|Restaurant/venue/vendor
|Meal date
|Number ill
|Suspected organism
|Elliott’s Oyster House
1201 Alaskan Way Pier 56, Seattle
|3/13/2022
|1
|Norovirus
|The Pink Door
1919 Post Alley, Seattle
|3/15/2022
|3
|Norovirus
|The Pink Door
1919 Post Alley, Seattle
|3/15/2022
|2
|Norovirus
|Enzo’s Bistro & Bar
120 NW Gilman Blvd, Issaquah
|3/15/2022
|2
|Norovirus
|Taylor Shellfish
124 Republican St, Seattle
|3/17/2022
|3
|Norovirus
|Enzo’s Bistro & Bar
120 NW Gilman Blvd, Issaquah
|3/17/2022
|2
|Norovirus
|The Pink Door
1919 Post Alley, Seattle
|3/17/2022
|4
|Norovirus
|Goldfinch Tavern at Four Seasons Hotel
99 Union St, Seattle
|3/20/2022
|2
|Norovirus
|Goldfinch Tavern at Four Seasons Hotel
99 Union St, Seattle
|3/21/2022
|3
|Norovirus
|Shucker’s at Fairmont Olympic Hotel
411 University St, Seattle
|3/25/2022
|1
|Norovirus
|Ivar’s Acres of Clams
1001 Alaskan Way Ste. 102, Seattle
|3/25/2022
|2
|Norovirus
|Taylor Shellfish
1521 Melrose Ave, Seattle
|3/26/2022
|1
|Norovirus
As of March 30, 2022, there have been 279 cases of norovirus and gastrointestinal illness linked to consumption of B.C. oysters reported in the following provinces: B.C. (262), Alberta (1), Saskatchewan (1), and Ontario (15). Individuals became sick between mid-January and late March 2022, and no deaths have been reported. Although not all cases of illness have been tested, testing of several cases has confirmed the presence of a norovirus infection.
Some oyster harvest areas in B.C. that have been associated with illnesses in this outbreak have been closed as a part of the investigation. Food recalls were conducted on February 18, March 20, March 23, and March 27, 2022 for oysters from B.C.
